Pete Carroll sets weight expectations for Eddie Lacy: 'I want him big'

On Tuesday, the Seahawks agreed to terms with former Packers running back Eddie Lacy to a one-year contract, which means it’s officially time to discuss everyone’s favorite offseason topic: Lacy’s weight.

Shortly after the Seahawks made the news official, Pete Carroll appeared on 710 ESPN in Seattle to talk about the newest member of their backfield. Unsurprisingly, Lacy’s weight came up. According to ESPN’s Sheil Kapadia, Carroll said that he wants Lacy to play somewhere in the 240s.

As Carroll put it, “I want him big.”

Pete Carroll on @710ESPNSeattle: Seahawks will make "concerted effort" to make sure Lacy stays in shape. "I want him big." — Sheil Kapadia (@SheilKapadia) March 14, 2017 Carroll said 235 is not reasonable. Lacy's target weight will be in 240s. Emphasizes that Lacy has future $$ at stake with 1-year deal. — Sheil Kapadia (@SheilKapadia) March 14, 2017 Carroll did not contradict @BobMcGinn report on Lacy's weight. "This is a hard time for him because he’s working some rehab right now." — Sheil Kapadia (@SheilKapadia) March 14, 2017

Ever since Lacy entered the NFL, his weight has been widely discussed. During his first summer in Green Bay, an unflattering photo emerged. From there, the topic took off. It arguably reached its peak during the 2015 season, when Lacy struggled by averaging 4.1 yards per carry and Packers coach Mike McCarthy criticized him.

“He’s got a lot of work to do,” McCarthy said in January of 2016, per NFL.com. “His offseason last year was not good enough and he never recovered from it. He cannot play at the weight he played at this year.”

So, the 2016 offseason was dedicated to keeping tabs on Lacy’s workout routine. He used P90X to impress his teammates. He looked ripped when he played some basketball. He even looked skinny when he stood next to a fan. But the issue didn’t go away. This past October, ESPN reported that Lacy regained all the weight he lost and weighed somewhere between 255-265 pounds.

So, here’s the thing: Lacy actually thrived last year when he was healthy. He appeared in only five games, but he averaged a career-best 5.1 yards per carry. As long as he does that in Seattle, no one will care what he weighs.

A reminder: Carroll wants to bully opposing teams.

Lacy should help Carroll accomplish that goal.