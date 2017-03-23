Peyton Manning on running for office: 'I have no interest in the political world'

Download the CBS Sports App today and get the latest offseason NFL news and alerts, plus NFL draft analysis and a look ahead to the 2017 season!

Peyton Manning is 40 years old, which might be decrepit for a professional athlete, but would make him a young whippersnapper in the world of politics. But the two-time Super Bowl champ and future Hall of Famer made it clear Wednesday that he’s not running for office, despite whatever rumors might suggest otherwise.

The latest round of speculation comes after the news that Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) is reportedly contemplating retirement after his term ends in 2020. Manning, who played at the University of Tennessee, has been mentioned as a possible candidate for Alexander’s yet-to-be-vacated seat.

“I don’t know where that came from,” Manning told KNTV’s Colin Resch during an appearance at the Las Vegas Adobe Summit (via the Denver Post’s Nicki Jhabvala). “Last week I was going to run a team, this week I going to apparently run for senate, and next week I’ll be an astronaut,” Manning said. “I have no interest in the political world, but would like to continue serving communities.”

Ah yes, there reports in January that the Colts wanted Manning in the front office (they eventually hired Chris Ballard to replace Ryan Grigson).

Other jobs Manning isn’t interested in: President of the United States or Vols head coach. So what’s next?

“The best advice I got was to not sign up for something full-time right away that you can’t commit to,” he said. “I’m taking my time and seeing what my options might be.”

Might we suggest baseball coach or the gazebo business.