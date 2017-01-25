Peyton Manning will reportedly join Trump as speaker at GOP retreat

Peyton Manning is apparently taking time out of his busy schedule of being in every commercial ever in order to speak at a joint House-Senate retreat for the Republican party.

Politico Playbook reports that Manning is scheduled to join a group of speakers that also includes President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and British Prime Minister Theresa May. Trump has previously expressed that he knows and likes Manning.

"I very much have always liked Peyton Manning," he said in an appearance on "Face the Nation" prior to Super Bowl 50. "He is a very good guy. I know him. And he is a very, very good guy. So, I have to go with the person I know and I like. I like the other team. I think the other team looks fantastic. Probably, they would be favored by something. But I will stick with Peyton, because he is a very good guy."

Peyton Manning is a regular donor to Republican politicians. USATSI

The purpose of the retreat is ostensibly to set the Republican party agenda so it may seem odd that a former professional football player is a featured speaker, but these types of conferences often feature influential donors. Manning has long been a donor to Republican politicians, especially in the state of Tennessee, as the Washington Post noted.