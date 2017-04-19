Phil Simms is headed to the CBS studio, will join 'The NFL Today' as analyst

After spending the past 20 years in a CBS broadcast booth, Phil Simms will be covering the NFL from a different setting starting in 2017.

The mothership announced on Wednesday that Simms will be making the move to the CBS studio beginning with the upcoming season, which means you'll be seeing Simms every week on "The NFL Today."

The two-time Super Bowl champion will join host James Brown, along with analysts Bill Cowher, Boomer Esiason and Bart Scott. Simms will take the spot of Tony Gonzalez, who announced in March that he would be leaving the show after three years with CBS.

Gonzalez decided to step aside due to the fact that he lives in Los Angeles, which meant he had to travel to New York each week during the regular season. After three years of making the cross-country journey every week, the former Falcons tight end felt that it wasn't in the "best interests" of his family to continue with the job.

As for Simms, he heads to the studio after two decades in the booth. Simms' move to the studio became possible after CBS hired Tony Romo to serve as the network's No. 1 analyst on NFL games.

At the time of Romo's hiring, CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus specifically mentioned that there would be a future role for Simms at the network.

"We are discussing with Phil his future role with CBS Sports," McManus said on April 4. "We cannot thank him enough for the way he has represented himself and CBS Sports during his tenure as CBS's lead NFL analyst."

Besides his studio role, Simms will also continue his job as an analyst on Showtime's "Inside the NFL."