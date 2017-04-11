Philip Rivers explains why he likely won't follow Tony Romo into broadcasting booth

Philip Rivers would be perfect for TV. He doesn’t curse. He has an amazing wardrobe, which includes bolo ties. He’s incredibly knowledgeable about the game, given he’s been the Chargers’ starting quarterback since 2006. And you can’t deny he has a face for TV.

@CorkGaines

Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like Rivers is willing to follow Tony Romo into the broadcasting booth when his playing career is over. In a recent conversation with Nick Hardwick and Judson Richards of Xtra 1360 Fox Sports Radio, Rivers revealed what he’d like to do instead: become a high school coach.

“I don’t know,” Rivers said, via ESPN.com. “It’s so funny because I enjoy talking football and doing all of that. I just don’t think I’ll ever go that route. Again, I’m never going to shut that door because you just don’t know if an opportunity like that ever comes up, but I feel like I need to be on the sidelines somewhere.

“I don’t if I can handle not being on the sideline and being part of a team trying to win a football game on Friday nights.”

In the words of Rivers, gosh darn it.

Despite Rivers’ preference to avoid the broadcasting booth when he retires, he still shares at least one similarity with Romo. They both feature potential Hall of Fame (at the very least, Hall of Very Good) resumes, but both lack a championship, which is what Rivers said in February was his only regret from his time in San Diego.

“We’re not deaf or blind to those comparisons,” Rivers said. “I’ve heard that many times over the years. I think from a statistical standpoint yes, and from the standpoint that neither one of us were able to -- at least so far on my end -- have gotten our teams to a championship.

“But both of us have been a part of a lot of good teams, and a lot of wins. And we both started the same year when we took over the reins. I see the similarities. I’ve always kind of respected Tony from afar.”

As Rivers noted, he still has a chance to get his ring before he retires, though he’s clearly nearing the end of the road. Rivers is 35 and led the league in interceptions last season. Anthony Lynn, the Chargers’ new coach, recently admitted that the team needs to bring in a young quarterback soon.

Rivers did, however, manage to throw for more than 4,000 yards and 33 touchdowns. So, he’s not done yet.

With the Chargers boasting some young blossoming playmakers in Melvin Ingram, Joey Bosa, Melvin Gordon, Hunter Henry, Jason Verrett, and Keenan Allen, they might be able to help Rivers check that final box off his list. But as Romo knows all too well, it just takes one injury to fast forward to retirement.

The good news is that Rivers now plays in Los Angeles, which means when his retirement day occurs, he’ll have two NBA teams to choose from unlike Romo, who signed with Dallas’ lone NBA franchise, the Mavericks. This assumes the Lakers will begin to resemble an actual team by the time that day comes around.