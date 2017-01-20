Philly mayor, ex-Pa. governor mock Cowboys fan Christie for Eagles remarks

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who was born in Newark, isn't a Giants fan. He doesn't like the Eagles either (more on that in a second).

"I'm a Dallas Cowboys fan," he told NFL Network several years ago. "I saw Roger Staubach play for the first time, and this was 1971, and I became a huge Staubach fan. And as a result, a Cowboys fan, and I've been one ever since."

And lest you doubt the man, here's the visual proof:

NFL

That's Christie, in January 2015, celebrating a Cowboys' playoff victory with Jerry and Stephen Jones.

We mention all this because on Wednesday, Christie, co-hosting CBS Radio's "Boomer and Carton" show, had this to say about Eagles, who have a lot of supporters in southern Jersey.

"Now Eagles fans ... I understand it a little more," the governor said. "They suck and they've sucked for a long time. And their fans are generally, generally ... angry, awful people."

As you might expect, this did not go over well in Philly.

"You understand how his approval rating is probably the lowest of any governor in the country," former Pennsylvania governor Ed Rendell said, via CSNPhilly.com. "He insulted Giants fans -- and the northern half of New Jersey are Giants fans -- and he insulted Eagles fans -- and the southern half of New Jersey are Eagles fans. So he basically insulted everyone in his entire state. That's pretty smart."

Rendell wasn't done.

"I once went down (to Dallas) to see a Cowboys-Eagles game," he continued. "I couldn't believe how blasé the fans were. First of all, they were drinking wine and eating brie. Now I venture to say that brie has never made its way inside of the Linc or the Vet."

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney also got in on the fun.

"In retrospect, the governor's had a pretty rough couple years," Kenney said. "His presidential campaign crashed and burned, his bromance with the president-elect didn't seem to go anywhere. I understand why he may be a little bitter or angry."

Not helping Christie's mood: The Cowboys got bounced from the playoffs last Sunday against the Packers.