Pierre Garcon expected to sign with 49ers, will reportedly make $16 million in Year 1
Garcon will reunite with his former offensive coordinator, Kyle Shanahan
Pierre Garcon is set to reunite with his former offensive coordinator. Kyle Shanahan served in that role for the the Washington Redskins from 2010-13, which included Garcon’s first two years with the team. Shanahan, of course, is now the coach of the San Francisco 49ers, and Garcon is expected to sign with them this week.
According to a report from ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, the contract will be fairly large, as Garcon is expected to pull down $16 million during this first year of the deal.
That first-year salary is likely a bit misleading, though. Garcon almost certainly will not approach a $16 million average annual value. The 49ers can afford to front-load the contract because they have a ton of cap space.
It’s interesting that Garcon is willing to commit to San Francisco so early, being that the 49ers do not currently have a single quarterback on their roster. They’re expected to pursue Washington’s Kirk Cousins, who has thrown to Garcon the last few years, and have been connected to several quarterbacks in the draft, but Garcon is placing a lot of faith in Shanahan and John Lynch being able to draw a QB to the bay.
With Garcon and Brandon Marshall now apparently off the market , the wide receiver crop available in free agency is thinning out a bit. Players like DeSean Jackson and Terrelle Pryor could be in a position to benefit as teams look to fill holes on their rosters.
