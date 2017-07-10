Pierre Garcon wonders why Redskins don't see Kirk Cousins as 'long-term answer'

A deadline is approaching. If Kirk Cousins and the Redskins are going to reach a multi-year agreement, they'll need to do so before July 17. Otherwise, Cousins will likely spend yet another season playing under the franchise tag.

Pierre Garcon, Cousins' former pass catcher and a current member of the 49ers, doesn't understand why his former team still hasn't given Cousins a long-term contract.

"I don't know, man," Garcon said told SiriusXM NFL Radio, according to NFL.com. "I wish I had the answer. But like you said, Kirk, he's got to be consistent. He's moving the ball up and down the field, he's making plays for us, he's been doing it for a long time. He is the guy that's helped us make those playoff runs. He's done a lot of things great for us, but I don't know why he's not the long-term answer there."

During the past two seasons, Cousins has completed 68.3 percent of his passes for 9,083 yards, 54 touchdowns, 23 interceptions, and a 99.3 passer rating. The stats are good. And Cousins will be 29 by the time next season rolls around. So why are the Redskins so reluctant to lock-in Cousins as their long-term solution?

It feels weird to say this, but the Redskins might be handling this the right way. There's an argument to be made that Cousins has benefited substantially from a stellar supporting cast that included Garcon and DeSean Jackson. Cian Fahey of PreSnapReads.com has explained this in great length -- here's one example from Football Outsiders.

Well, Garcon and Jackson are gone now with Garcon landing in San Francisco and Jackson signing with the Buccaneers. And now that they're gone, it's not unreasonable to suggest that Cousins will struggle in 2017. So, maybe the Redskins are wise to hold off on handing Cousins a massive contract.

If Cousins and the Redskins eventually do part ways, San Francisco might be a potential landing spot. Kyle Shanahan is entering his first season as the team's coach after his successful stint as the Falcons' offensive coordinator. Most importantly, Shanahan was Cousins' offensive coordinator in Washington from 2012-13. The two were already linked in reports earlier this offseason.

Garcon wouldn't entertain the notion.

"That's so far-fetched, I'm not even worried about that right now," he said. "We got this season to go. We got our first game against the Carolina Panthers, and that's who we're focused on right now to tell you the truth."

With that being said, he'd probably be ecstatic to team up with Cousins again. The 49ers are expected to start Brian Hoyer this year.