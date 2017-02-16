Pittsburgh police: Robbery, assault charges pending against Darrelle Revis

Concerning news is emerging out of Pittsburgh, where Darrelle Revis was reportedly involved in an altercation that left the New York Jets cornerback injured and facing multiple charges according to the Pittsburgh Department of Safety.

A statement from the department pegs Revis as facing multiple charges, including “robbery, terroristic threats, conspiracy and aggravated assault.”

Here is the full release from the Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety:

On Sunday, February 12 at approximately 2:43 a.m., Zone 3 Officers were dispatched to the intersection of S. 23rd and E. Carson streets for a report that two males had been knocked unconscious. According to the investigation, a 22-year-old male from Kittanning was walking along E. Carson Street when he spotted a male who resembled Aliquippa native Darrell[e] Revis, a cornerback in the NFL. He asked if the man was Darrell[e] Revis and he confirmed that he was. The male began recording the interaction on his cellphone and continued following Revis. At some point, Revis snatched the cellphone away and attempted to delete the video. Another 21-year-old male from Ross Township attempted to help the 22-year-old retrieve the cellphone. Revis then tossed the phone onto the roadway. A verbal argument followed. A male came to assist Revis. Both the 22-year-old and the 21-year-old state they were punched then remember waking up to talk to police. Witnesses state the two were unconscious for about 10 minutes. The Officers viewed the cellphone video and confirmed that the person was Revis. Charges pending against the 31-year-old Revis to include robbery, terroristic threats, conspiracy and aggravated assault.

A statement from Revis’ lawyer to CBS Pittsburgh directly contradicted this report. According to Blaine Jones Law, the cornerback was involved in an altercation with five men who allegedly attacked him while he was home visiting friends and family over the weekend. The lawyer claims Revis “feared for his safety and eventually went to get medical treatment.”

The attorney’s full statement:

Mr. Revis came home to Pittsburgh this past weekend to visit family and friends. During that time Mr. Revis went by a location in the South Side [a neighborhood in Pittsburgh] that he is in the process of developing. Mr. Revis was physically assaulted while at that location by a group of at least five people. Mr. Revis feared for his safety and retreated from the aggressors. Mr. Revis was not arrested after this incident. Mr. Revis sought medical attention as a result of the aforementioned attack.

The initial report out of this was that Revis was attacked early Monday. However, two different reports, one from CBS Pittsburgh and another from WTAE.com, quickly indicated that Revis, or the people with Revis, may have been responsible for knocking out a pair of men who were involved in the altercation.

From CBS Pittsburgh:

Two people allegedly approached Revis and complimented his clothes before they began following him and recording him. Revis told the men to leave him alone and the group engaged in a shoving match. One of the alleged victims said that Revis snatched the phone away and tried to delete the video before tossing it into Carson Street. Then, one of Revis’ friends approached and the two alleged victims were punched. Both of the injured men were taken to the hospital, one with broken bones around his eye.

And from WTAE.com:

Sources close to the investigation told Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 that two men were punched near the corner of South 23rd and East Carson streets. The incident was reported around 2:30 a.m. Monday. A police officer who drove by the area saw Revis speaking to two people; when he came back around, two of them were knocked out and Revis was gone, sources said.

So that’s a lot to sort out. There is some serious “he said, he said” stuff going on here, and we have yet to see a police report emerge. Indeed, it’s odd that this happened over the weekend and nothing was leaked about it into the media until Thursday afternoon.

The Jets confirmed they have spoken with Revis and are aware of the incident.

Statement from the Jets: The team is aware of the incident and has spoken to Darrelle Revis. No further comment from #Jets. — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) February 16, 2017

Revis, who is 31 years old, is currently in limbo with his Jets career, and has had some friction with the franchise this offseason.

The cornerback is an Aliquippa, Pa. native, who was a standout football player in Pennsylvania before going to play at Pittsburgh, where he starred as a defensive back. The Jets drafted him with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft.

Revis has been one of the NFL’s top corners over the last decade, though his play has dipped enough for him to question his future in the game as well as consider a possible move to safety.