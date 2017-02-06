President Trump left his Super Bowl party before the Patriots' historic comeback
Trump is friends with Patriots owner Robert Kraft, coach Bill Belichick, and quarterback Tom Brady
Mark Wahlberg wasn't the only Patriots fan to give up on his team in Super Bowl LI. President Donald Trump -- who often touts his friendships with Patriots owner Robert Kraft, coach Bill Belichick, and quarterback Tom Brady -- left his Super Bowl party during the third quarter.
Before the game, he predicted the Patriots would win by eight points. At the time of his departure, the Patriots trailed 28-3. They ended up winning 34-28 in overtime after a historic comeback.
Reports didn't say if Trump eventually returned or if he watched somewhere else. But he did leave.
It's 28-3 in the third quarter and the president has left his Super Bowl party— Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) February 6, 2017
Pool: Trump is done watching the game pic.twitter.com/I3MKmzZsXA— Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) February 6, 2017
After the game, Trump congratulated the Patriots on Twitter.
What an amazing comeback and win by the Patriots. Tom Brady, Bob Kraft and Coach B are total winners. Wow!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2017
During Trump's presidential campaign last year, he repeatedly brought up his close relationships with key members of the Patriots.
Last spring, Trump mentioned Brady at a rally in Maryland. In November, Trump said that Brady called him to tell him that he voted for him and that Belichick wrote a letter congratulating Trump on a "tremendous campaign." Trump later defended Brady's innocence in regards to Deflategate. In January, Trump's adviser, Kellyanne Conway, thanked "loyal" supporters like Brady and Kraft.
So, it should be quite the celebration when the Patriots visit the White House. With that being said, at least one member of the Patriots won't be joining his teammates. At Opening Night, tight end Martellus Bennett said that he wouldn't travel to the White House because he doesn't support Trump.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
Our Latest Stories
-
Goodell's first words to Brady were nice
Goodell believed Brady's play was 'awesome' after the game
-
Best Twitter reactions to Super Bowl LI
Twitter gave it up for Tom Brady, and had no mercy for the Falcons
-
Goodell gets booed mercilessly
The NFL commissioner gets booed out of the stadium by Patriots fans
-
Lady Gaga crushes Super Bowl show
The pop superstar crushes her Super Bowl set with an epic performance
-
Kraft calls Super Bowl LI the 'sweetest'
New England's victory in Super Bowl LI is the best one yet, he thinks
-
Wahlberg leaves before Pats' comeback
The Patriots overcame a 28-3 deficit in the second half to win Super Bowl LI over the Falc...
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre