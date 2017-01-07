Primanti Bros. puts halt on selling fish, forgets Dolphins are mammals

The famous Pittsburgh sandwich chain is all in on the Steelers

It's not unusual to see weird decisions made by businesses in advance of playoff games, and Primanti Bros., the famous sandwich shop in Pittsburgh, is no different. Except the chef at the restaurant doesn't seem to know the difference between fish and mammals.

In advance of the Steelers' wild-card game against the Dolphins on Sunday (1:05 p.m., CBS), the restaurant will cease serving all fish items on the menu.

From the Associated Press:

Toni Haggerty, the longtime cook there, says she just can't bring herself to make a fish sandwich while the Dolphins are on the Steelers' menu.

One problem here: DOLPHINS AREN'T FISH.

Haggerty kind of couched the situation by saying she won't support "anything that comes from the ocean."

Maybe you could argue fish and dolphin are kindred spirits. They do swim around in the same water, after all. But they are, scientifically speaking, entirely different creatures.

This is really the exact sort of thing you would expect from someone who throws french fries on top of a sandwich.

CBS Sports Senior Writer

Will Brinson joined CBS Sports in 2010 and enters his seventh season covering the NFL for CBS. He previously wrote for FanHouse along with myriad other Internet sites. A North Carolina native who lives... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories