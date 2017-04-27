Prisco's 2017 NFL Mock Draft: Steelers, Chiefs, Cardinals land new franchise QBs

The final mock draft is here.

After months of speculating and countless conversations with personnel people and coaches, as well as my own evaluations, it's time to put the mock season to rest with Mock 6.0, the final take.

This is a tough year to try and get a handle on any mock, let alone the final one. There is even some speculation that the Cleveland Browns might not take Texas A&M pass rusher Myles Garrett with the first pick and instead opt for a quarterback. I don't buy it, which is why I have them taking Garrett.

I do have them making a trade with the New York Jets to move up to the sixth spot to land their quarterback, North Carolina Tar Heels 's Mitch Trubisky . They are said to be high on him, and they have the picks to move up to get him.

But there are a lot of other questions at the top.

What do the San Francisco 49ers do in the second spot? Do they take a quarterback? Does new general manager John Lynch take a pass rusher? Or a safety in his mold?

What about the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fourth spot? They have been linked to LSU Tigers running back Leonard Fournette for most of the process, but will they take a back that high? There is late talk around the league that Tom Coughlin likes Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson , but can a decision-making group with three-year contracts afford that luxury?

Will there be trades, up and down?

Of course, 20 minutes into the first round this mock is probably going to be blown up and wind up being a big mess. Oh, well.

Then it's on to next year

1. Cleveland Browns

Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M. I think there is some conflict about taking a quarterback here, but in the end the decision will be to take the pass rusher. They can land the quarterback later.

2. San Francisco 49ers

Solomon Thomas , DE/OLB, Stanford Cardinal . This is a passer and pass-rusher league. They will pass on a quarterback here and take the pass rusher from Lynch's alma mater.

Is Thomas worth taking over a quarterback? USATSI

3. Chicago Bears

Jamal Adams , S, LSU. They need to improve the back end of their defense and Adams is a playmaker who will do that. He can play in coverage or in the box. In a division with Aaron Rodgers , they have to get better against the pass.

4. Jacksonville Jaguars

Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU. I wouldn't do this, but I could see why they would. They want to make things easier for quarterback Blake Bortles . I also think they will consider Deshaun Watson here.

5. Tennessee Titans (from Los Angeles Rams )

Jonathan Allen , DE, Alabama Crimson Tide . They need corner help, but they also need better down players up front to go with Jurrell Casey . Allen would be a hell of a pick in this spot.

TRADE: 6. Cleveland Browns (from New York Jets)

Mitchell Trubisky, QB, North Carolina. This is a trade rumored to be happening in league circles with Cleveland going up to get Trubisky. The Jets could add extra picks to help their rebuild.

The Jets would love to move down if the Browns want Trubisky here. USATSI

7. Los Angeles San Diego Chargers

Malik Hooker , S, Ohio State Buckeyes . He has some medical concerns, but he might be the next Ed Reed. The Chargers, with new coordinator Gus Bradley, need that on the back end.

8. Carolina Panthers

Christian McCaffrey , RB, Stanford. Why? Why? Why? I like the player, but this is too high. The Panthers would be better served helping their aging defensive line. But I will put him here anyway.

9. Cincinnati Bengals

Reuben Foster , LB, Alabama. They aren't afraid to take chances on at-risk players, and this kid would be a steal. They signed Kevin Minter to a one-year deal, but this might be a Ray Lewis-type linebacker.

10. Buffalo Bills

Marshon Lattimore , CB, Ohio State. They have a major hole at corner with Stephon Gilmore leaving to sign with New England. This would be a walk-in-and-start corner who has star potential.

The Bills should celebrate if Lattimore falls to them. USATSI

11. New Orleans Saints

Haason Reddick , DE/OLB, Temple Owls . He can play linebacker or put his hand on the ground as an outside rusher. They need speed on their defense and this kid has that type of ability.

12. New York Jets (from Philadelphia through Cleveland)

O.J. Howard , TE, Alabama. The Jets move down, get extra picks, and end up with the player many scouts think is the cleanest in this draft.

13. Arizona Cardinals

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech Red Raiders . Call this a hunch. They need to get the replacement for Carson Palmer at some point, and this is a gunslinger who can spend a year learning and waiting.

14. Philadelphia Eagles (from Minnesota)

Tre'Davious White, CB, LSU. I can't see how they don't go corner with their first pick. It's such a glaring need. White would be a first-day starter in their defense.

Could the Eagles reach for a corner like White? USATSI

15. Indianapolis Colts

Malik McDowell , DL, Michigan State Spartans . They have major issues with their down players, and McDowell will be a steal if they take him here. He has Pro Bowl skills if he can stay focused.

16. Baltimore Ravens

Forrest Lamp , OL, Western Kentucky. They have to upgrade their offensive line and this kid can play a lot of spots, maybe even center.

17. Washington Redskins

Charles Harris , OLB, Missouri Tigers . They have to get better rushing the passer and Harris is the guy who could do that. He is a player scouts have really pumped up to me in recent weeks.

18. Tennessee Titans

Mike Williams , WR, Clemson. They got a defensive lineman with their first pick, so why not fill another big hole by taking a big receiver to help the passing game? He will become Marcus Mariota 's go-to guy.

The Titans get a steal by landing the top receiver. USATSI

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Derek Barnett , DE, Tennessee Volunteers . They could go running back here, but they need more pass-rush help. Barnett is a productive player who could team with Noah Spence to give them a nice 1-2 combo outside for a long time.

20. Denver Broncos

Ryan Ramczyk , T, Wisconsin Badgers . If his medical is good -- he had hip surgery -- this is a nice pick. He could move in as their starting left tackle.

21. Detroit Lions

Corey Davis , WR, Western Michigan Broncos . I actually think he's the best of the first-round receivers, and he would be a nice addition for Matt Stafford and the passing game.

22. Miami Dolphins

Takk McKinley, DE, UCLA. He is coming off shoulder surgery, but McKinley is a player the Dolphins need with Cam Wake getting up in the years. He is explosive off the edge.

McKinley would make the Dolphins younger on the line. USATSI

23. New York Giants

Garett Bolles , T, Utah Utes . The Giants have to get tackle help and this 25-year-old would fit in nicely. They could move Ereck Flowers to right tackle.

24. Oakland Raiders

Jarrad Davis , LB, Florida Gators . The Raiders need a playmaker in the middle of their defense. They had issues against the pass last year, and he's got the speed to upgrade.

25. Houston Texans

Obi Melifonwu , S, Connecticut Huskies . This kid has rare athletic ability for a safety, which the Texans need on the back end. He is a big, fast player who can play either spot.

26. Seattle Seahawks

Kevin King , CB, Washington Huskies . This one is so obvious. He is a long corner who just fits with what they do on defense. They could also go offensive line here, but there isn't a player worth the pick.

King is an obvious fit with the Seahawks. USATSI

27. Kansas City Chiefs

Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson. At some point, they have to start looking for a quarterback to replace Alex Smith . This would make some sense.

28. Dallas Cowboys

T.J. Watt , DE/OLB, Wisconsin. He would be a down end in their defense. There is some concern that he is a one-year wonder, but other scouts think he is just hitting his stride.

29. Green Bay Packers

Jordan Willis , OLB, Kansas State Wildcats . I think they have to upgrade the pass rush more than anything. Willis is a player scouts love more than the draftniks. Clay Matthews isn't a kid anymore.

30. Pittsburgh Steelers

Davis Webb , QB, California Golden Bears . They have to get a replacement for Ben Roethlisberger at some point. The word around the league is they like this kid a lot. They could also go for a tight end like Evan Engram of Mississippi.

Webb becomes the heir apparent to Big Ben. USATSI

31. Atlanta Falcons

Marcus Williams , S, Utah. The Falcons took Keanu Neal last year, and this kid would start next to him, taking Ricardo Allen 's job if they do take him. That would be a nice pairing for a long time on the back end.

32. New Orleans Saints (from New England)

Marlon Humphrey , CB, Alabama. They have to get help for their secondary, and Humphrey was a productive starter in the SEC. He could push for a starting job right away.