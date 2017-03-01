Prisco's NFL Mock Draft 2.0: 49ers, Jets and Bills gamble on QBs in top 10
It's combine time, which means it's also time for Pete Prisco's second mock draft of 2017
It’s NFL Scouting Combine week in Indianapolis, which means the league will convene there to watch players work out, evaluate the draft and do a lot of free-agent tampering -- including getting deals done -- that nobody will care about, even if it violates league rules.
They all do it, so nobody reports it. But this is a lock: Deals will get done over shrimp cocktails and steaks at St. Elmo Steakhouse.
With some players getting hit with franchise tags and heavy-contract veterans being let go, the roster pictures in the NFL are crystallizing some, which makes doing a Mock 2.0 easier than the first one I did two weeks ago .
We still have free agency and a few more months of draft evaluation to go, but here’s my second attempt at a mock.
Once again, don’t hold me to it.
1. Cleveland Browns
Myles Garrett , DE, Texas A&M: They will take him with the idea they can solve their quarterback issues elsewhere. It’s probably the right thing to do.
2. San Francisco 49ers
Mitch Trubisky , QB, North Carolina Tar Heels : They have to try and solve the position at some point. This is that time -- if they don’t make a deal for Kirk Cousins .
3. Chicago Bears
Jonathan Allen , DE, Alabama Crimson Tide : He is in the mix to be the best player in this draft. The Bears need defensive line help.
4. Jacksonville Jaguars
Marshon Lattimore , CB, Ohio State Buckeyes : If they can pair him with Jalen Ramsey , they could have a nice 1-2 combination to build upon for the next decade.
5. Tennessee Titans (from Los Angeles)
Malik Hooker , S, Ohio State: He would give them a ball-hawking player on the back end of their defense. They could also go corner here.
6. New York Jets
Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech: They have to solve their quarterback position at some point. This is a player scouts are raving about lately.
7. San Diego Chargers
Jamal Adams , S, LSU Tigers : He is more of a box safety than Hooker, but he isn’t a liability in coverage. The Chargers need help on the back end.
8. Carolina Panthers
Leonard Fournette , RB, LSU: This is too high to take a back in my book, but they are a run-heavy offense that needs an upgrade from Jonathan Stewart . It’s time to get younger.
9. Cincinnati Bengals
Reuben Foster , LB, Alabama: He is a player who could step in and start right way, bringing some needed speed to the linebacker group.
10. Buffalo Bills
Deshaun Watson , QB, Clemson Tigers : The Bills have a big void at quarterback if Tyrod Taylor doesn’t come back. They have to address it.
11. New Orleans Saints
Solomon Thomas , DE, Stanford Cardinal : They have to get edge help to go with Cameron Jordan . Thomas isn’t explosive edge rusher, but he can push the pocket.
12. Cleveland Browns (from Philadelphia)
Teez Tabor , CB, Florida Gators : They have to get better outside in their secondary, and Tabor has the tools to step in and start right away.
13. Arizona Cardinals
Corey Davis , WR, Western Michigan Broncos : They have to get help outside in their passing game. Larry Fitzgerald is coming to the end of his career.
14. Indianapolis Colts
Derek Barnett , DE, Tennessee Volunteers : Their pass rush is woeful. They have to use a lot of picks to help fix it, starting with this one.
15. Philadelphia Eagles (from Minnesota)
Sidney Jones , CB, Washington Huskies : They have to get a corner to help their coverage units. Jones is a nice player who can lock down in man coverage.
16. Baltimore Ravens
Mike Williams , WR, Clemson: They have to get more weapons for Joe Flacco . With Steve Smith retiring, it makes sense.
17. Washington Redskins
Budda Baker , S, Washington: The back end of their defense needs upgrading. This is a kid scouts are raving about.
18. Tennessee Titans
Quincy Wilson , CB, Florida: They addressed safety earlier in this draft, so now why not take a corner?
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Obi Melifonwu , S, Connecticut Huskies : He is a physical freak and the Bucs need help at safety in the worst way. He can play in space, which this team needs.
20. Denver Broncos
Ryan Ramczyk , OT, Wisconsin Badgers : They let Russell Okung leave, and they had issues at both tackles last season anyway. This kid could also help inside at guard if needed.
21. Detroit Lions
Dalvin Cook , RB, Florida State Seminoles : They need to get better running the football. Cook has home-run speed and can be an effective threat in the passing game.
22. Miami Dolphins
Taco Charlton , DE, Michigan Wolverines : Andre Branch is a free agent and Cam Wake isn’t a kid anymore. They need to get help outside rushing the passer.
23. New York Giants
Haason Reddick , LB, Temple Owls : He is a player who would help upgrade the weak part of their defense. He has played with his hand on the ground, but projects to a linebacker spot in the NFL.
24. Oakland Raiders
Marlon Humphrey , CB, Alabama: They have to get better play at corner from what they got last year. Humphrey can step in and help right away. The Raiders could also consider linebacker here.
25. Houston Texans
Garett Bolles , OT, Utah Utes : They had issues at right tackle last season and left tackle Duane Brown is getting up in the years. They need to address the position.
26. Seattle Seahawks
Forrest Lamp , G/T, Western Kentucky Hilltoppers : Their line was a major problem last season. It’s time to get a player who can play guard or tackle to try and help fix it.
27. Kansas City Chiefs
Zach Cunningham , LB, Vanderbilt Commodores : They have major issues inside with Derrick Johnson coming off a torn Achilles tendon and lack of talent at the other spot.
28. Dallas Cowboys
Charles Harris , DE, Missouri Tigers : They need to get pass-rush help. Harris could provide that for a team that was bad rushing the passer last season.
29. Green Bay Packers
T.J. Watt , OLB, Wisconsin: They have to get better outside rushing the passer, especially if they lose Nick Perry . Watt is a player who can do that.
30. Pittsburgh Steelers
Gareon Conley , CB, Ohio State: They need to get more help outside in their secondary. He could join Artie Burns to give them a nice young tandem.
31. Atlanta Falcons
Carl Lawson , DE, Auburn Tigers : The pass rush needs help to go with Vic Beasley . That showed up in the Super Bowl loss.
32. New England Patriots
Takkarist McKinley , OLB, UCLA Bruins : The edge rush is the weak point of the New England defense. McKinley can stand up and also put his hand on the ground.
