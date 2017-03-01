Prisco's NFL Mock Draft 2.0: 49ers, Jets and Bills gamble on QBs in top 10

It’s NFL Scouting Combine week in Indianapolis, which means the league will convene there to watch players work out, evaluate the draft and do a lot of free-agent tampering -- including getting deals done -- that nobody will care about, even if it violates league rules.

They all do it, so nobody reports it. But this is a lock: Deals will get done over shrimp cocktails and steaks at St. Elmo Steakhouse.

With some players getting hit with franchise tags and heavy-contract veterans being let go, the roster pictures in the NFL are crystallizing some, which makes doing a Mock 2.0 easier than the first one I did two weeks ago .

We still have free agency and a few more months of draft evaluation to go, but here’s my second attempt at a mock.

Once again, don’t hold me to it.

1. Cleveland Browns

Myles Garrett , DE, Texas A&M: They will take him with the idea they can solve their quarterback issues elsewhere. It’s probably the right thing to do.

Myles Garrett is too good to pass up at No. 1. USATSI

2. San Francisco 49ers

Mitch Trubisky , QB, North Carolina Tar Heels : They have to try and solve the position at some point. This is that time -- if they don’t make a deal for Kirk Cousins .

The 49ers need a QB and Mitch Trubisky is the best one in the draft. USATSI

3. Chicago Bears

Jonathan Allen , DE, Alabama Crimson Tide : He is in the mix to be the best player in this draft. The Bears need defensive line help.

Jonathan Allen gives the Bears defense some bite up front. USATSI

4. Jacksonville Jaguars

Marshon Lattimore , CB, Ohio State Buckeyes : If they can pair him with Jalen Ramsey , they could have a nice 1-2 combination to build upon for the next decade.

Lattimore plus Jalen Ramsey makes for a fine starting duo. USATSI

5. Tennessee Titans (from Los Angeles)

Malik Hooker , S, Ohio State: He would give them a ball-hawking player on the back end of their defense. They could also go corner here.

Two Buckeyes defensive backs could go in the top five. USATSI

6. New York Jets

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech: They have to solve their quarterback position at some point. This is a player scouts are raving about lately.

Mahomes is generating a ton of buzz going into the combine. USATSI

7. San Diego Chargers

Jamal Adams , S, LSU Tigers : He is more of a box safety than Hooker, but he isn’t a liability in coverage. The Chargers need help on the back end.

The Chargers must upgrade at safety, and Adams would be an excellent addition. USATSI

8. Carolina Panthers

Leonard Fournette , RB, LSU: This is too high to take a back in my book, but they are a run-heavy offense that needs an upgrade from Jonathan Stewart . It’s time to get younger.

Leonard Fournette would give Cam Newton a new weapon. USATSI

9. Cincinnati Bengals

Reuben Foster , LB, Alabama: He is a player who could step in and start right way, bringing some needed speed to the linebacker group.

Reuben Foster would upgrade an aging Bengals defense. USATSI

10. Buffalo Bills

Deshaun Watson , QB, Clemson Tigers : The Bills have a big void at quarterback if Tyrod Taylor doesn’t come back. They have to address it.

Deshaun Watson resets the QB picture in Buffalo. USATSI

11. New Orleans Saints

Solomon Thomas , DE, Stanford Cardinal : They have to get edge help to go with Cameron Jordan . Thomas isn’t explosive edge rusher, but he can push the pocket.

Thomas would be a best-case scenario for the Saints’ woeful defense. USATSI

12. Cleveland Browns (from Philadelphia)

Teez Tabor , CB, Florida Gators : They have to get better outside in their secondary, and Tabor has the tools to step in and start right away.

Tabor and Garrett would inject premium talent into Cleveland’s defense. USATSI

13. Arizona Cardinals

Corey Davis , WR, Western Michigan Broncos : They have to get help outside in their passing game. Larry Fitzgerald is coming to the end of his career.

Corey Davis helps the Cardinals prepare for life after Fitz. USATSI

14. Indianapolis Colts

Derek Barnett , DE, Tennessee Volunteers : Their pass rush is woeful. They have to use a lot of picks to help fix it, starting with this one.

Derek Barnett is a plug-and-play pass rusher. USATSI

15. Philadelphia Eagles (from Minnesota)

Sidney Jones , CB, Washington Huskies : They have to get a corner to help their coverage units. Jones is a nice player who can lock down in man coverage.

Sidney Jones upgrades a porous Eagles secondary. USATSI

16. Baltimore Ravens

Mike Williams , WR, Clemson: They have to get more weapons for Joe Flacco . With Steve Smith retiring, it makes sense.

Mike Williams is exactly what Joe Flacco needs. USATSI

17. Washington Redskins

Budda Baker , S, Washington: The back end of their defense needs upgrading. This is a kid scouts are raving about.

Budda Baker is the rangy safety the Redskins need. USATSI

18. Tennessee Titans

Quincy Wilson , CB, Florida: They addressed safety earlier in this draft, so now why not take a corner?

Quincy Wilson is the Gators' other first-round cornerback. USATSI

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Obi Melifonwu , S, Connecticut Huskies : He is a physical freak and the Bucs need help at safety in the worst way. He can play in space, which this team needs.

Melifonwu would help fix the Bucs’ safety issues. USATSI

20. Denver Broncos

Ryan Ramczyk , OT, Wisconsin Badgers : They let Russell Okung leave, and they had issues at both tackles last season anyway. This kid could also help inside at guard if needed.

Ramcyzk has made scouts take notice in a hurry. USATSI

21. Detroit Lions

Dalvin Cook , RB, Florida State Seminoles : They need to get better running the football. Cook has home-run speed and can be an effective threat in the passing game.

Dalvin Cook is a threat to score every time he touches the ball. USATSI

22. Miami Dolphins

Taco Charlton , DE, Michigan Wolverines : Andre Branch is a free agent and Cam Wake isn’t a kid anymore. They need to get help outside rushing the passer.

The Dolphins need Charlton’s youth on the defensive line. USATSI

23. New York Giants

Haason Reddick , LB, Temple Owls : He is a player who would help upgrade the weak part of their defense. He has played with his hand on the ground, but projects to a linebacker spot in the NFL.

Reddick should transition to linebacker in the NFL. USATSI

24. Oakland Raiders

Marlon Humphrey , CB, Alabama: They have to get better play at corner from what they got last year. Humphrey can step in and help right away. The Raiders could also consider linebacker here.

Marlon Humphrey's dad was a first-round pick in 1989. USATSI

25. Houston Texans

Garett Bolles , OT, Utah Utes : They had issues at right tackle last season and left tackle Duane Brown is getting up in the years. They need to address the position.

Bolles would give the Texans a bookend with Duane Brown. USATSI

26. Seattle Seahawks

Forrest Lamp , G/T, Western Kentucky Hilltoppers : Their line was a major problem last season. It’s time to get a player who can play guard or tackle to try and help fix it.

Forrest Lamp gives the Seahawks a versatile option at their greatest need position. USATSI

27. Kansas City Chiefs

Zach Cunningham , LB, Vanderbilt Commodores : They have major issues inside with Derrick Johnson coming off a torn Achilles tendon and lack of talent at the other spot.

Cunningham would be a huge find for the Chiefs late in the first round. USATSI

28. Dallas Cowboys

Charles Harris , DE, Missouri Tigers : They need to get pass-rush help. Harris could provide that for a team that was bad rushing the passer last season.

Pass-rushing help should be priority No. 1 for the Cowboys. USATSI

29. Green Bay Packers

T.J. Watt , OLB, Wisconsin: They have to get better outside rushing the passer, especially if they lose Nick Perry . Watt is a player who can do that.

You may have heard of T.J. Watt's older brother. USATSI

30. Pittsburgh Steelers

Gareon Conley , CB, Ohio State: They need to get more help outside in their secondary. He could join Artie Burns to give them a nice young tandem.

Conley would be Ohio State’s third first-round defensive back in 2017. USATSI

31. Atlanta Falcons

Carl Lawson , DE, Auburn Tigers : The pass rush needs help to go with Vic Beasley . That showed up in the Super Bowl loss.

Carl Lawson gives Vic Beasley some help. Getty Images

32. New England Patriots

Takkarist McKinley , OLB, UCLA Bruins : The edge rush is the weak point of the New England defense. McKinley can stand up and also put his hand on the ground.