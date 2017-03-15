Prisco's NFL Mock Draft 3.0: Browns trade up for Watson, Trubisky slips to Texans

Now that the first -- and major -- wave of free agency has come and gone, and teams have filled some big roster holes, it’s a lot easier now to do a mock draft than it was a week ago.

That doesn’t mean it’s easy.

We still have a long way to go in the draft process, but it’s clearing up a bit as teams juggle their rosters, including signing big-ticket free agents.

In my latest mock draft, I have the Cleveland Browns swapping the 12th overall pick, which they acquired from the Philadelphia Eagles last year, to the Jacksonville Jaguars for the fourth overall pick. I have the Browns taking Myles Garrett with the first pick and then landing Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson with the pick they got from the Jaguars. The Browns would give up one of their three second-round picks, No. 52, which was acquired from the Titans, and their third-round pick, No. 65, for the right to move up.

The Browns would then have their quarterback in Watson, if indeed he is their guy.

This is mock draft No. 3 for me. There are more to come.

1. Cleveland Browns

Myles Garrett , DE, Texas A&M: He solidified his spot at the top of the draft with a great combine workout. The Browns have to take him.

Myles Garrett is too good to pass up at No. 1. USATSI

2. San Francisco 49ers

Solomon Thomas , DE, Stanford Cardinal : There are a lot of scouts who think this will happen, even though the 49ers need a quarterback. Thomas can be special.

Solomon Thomas is a safer bet in a class of underwhelming QBs. USATSI

3. Chicago Bears

Jamal Adams , S, LSU Tigers : They need a playmaker on the back end and can wait to get a corner later in the draft.

Jamal Adams upgrades a lousy Bears secondary. USATSI

4. Cleveland Browns (from Jacksonville)

Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson: After getting a pass rusher at the top, they come back to take Watson, who impressed many scouts at the combine.

Deshaun Watson stole the spotlight at the combine. USATSI

5. Tennessee Titans (from Los Angeles)

Marshon Lattimore , CB, Ohio State Buckeyes : He is the top corner in this draft and they need help there, even though they signed Logan Ryan . You can never have enough corners.

Marshon Lattimore helps fix a serious need in Tennessee. USATSI

6. New York Jets

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech: I will keep him here since they clearly need to address the position. Mahomes is a fast riser.

Patrick Mahomes is generating a ton of buzz. USATSI

7. San Diego Chargers

Malik Hooker , S, Ohio State: Scouts are concerned some about his tackling, but he is a rangy player who can cover a lot of ground. There is great value in that.

Two Buckeyes DBs could go in the top 10. USATSI

8. Carolina Panthers

Leonard Fournette , RB, LSU: Jonathan Stewart isn’t a kid anymore, so why not take the player most think is the best back in the draft?

Leonard Fournette would give Cam Newton a new weapon. USATSI

9. Cincinnati Bengals

Corey Davis , WR, Western Michigan Broncos : They have to get help for A.J. Green on the other side. Brandon LaFell was brought back, but why not a good, young receiver?

Corey Davis would provide Andy Dalton with a much-needed weapon in the passing game. USATSI

10. Buffalo Bills

Jonathan Allen , DE, Alabama Crimson Tide : He has some shoulder issues that might drop him down from the top of this draft. But he is a talented player who will be disruptive.

Jonathan Allen is a force up the middle. USATSI

11. New Orleans Saints

Derek Barnett , DE, Tennessee Volunteers : They have to get edge-rush help and Barnett is the type of player who can provide it. They have to get better rushing the passer.

Derek Barnett’s production speaks for itself. USATSI

12. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Cleveland via Philadelphia)

O.J. Howard , TE, Alabama: They move down, add picks and get a play-making tight end for a team in need of one.

O.J. Howard is the draft’s most complete tight end. USATSI

13. Arizona Cardinals

Chidobe Awuzie , CB-S, Colorado Buffaloes : He played a lot of press-man for the Buffaloes, and Arizona needs a corner to go with Patrick Peterson .

Chidobe Awuzie gives the Cards another versatile DB in their deck. USATSI

14. Philadelphia Eagles (from Minnesota)



Gareon Conley , CB, Ohio State: He is the other corner for the Buckeyes in this draft, but he is not far behind Lattimore in terms of ability.

Gareon Conley is yet another first-round talent from Columbus. USATSI

15. Indianapolis Colts



Reuben Foster , LB, Alabama: They have to get more speed on the field and Foster can provide that. The combine incident might drop him some, and the Colts wouldn’t mind that.

Reuben Foster could fall out of the top 10. USATSI

16. Baltimore Ravens

Mike Williams , WR, Clemson: They need help outside in their passing game. Williams doesn’t run that well, but he’s a big target.

Mike Williams is exactly what Joe Flacco needs. USATSI

17. Washington Redskins

Forrest Lamp , C-G, Western Kentucky: He played tackle in college, but most scouts think he will slide inside in the NFL.

Forrest Lamp looks like a guard at the next level. USATSI

18. Tennessee Titans

John Ross , WR, Washington Huskies : They have to get more weapons outside from Marcus Mariota . Ross can fly, as he showed at the combine.

John Ross will take the top off NFL defenses. USATSI

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Obi Melifonwu , S, Connecticut Huskies : They lack a playmaker in the deep middle and this kid is an athletic freak.

Obi Melifonwu would help fix the Bucs’ safety issues. USATSI

20. Denver Broncos

Ryan Ramczyk , OT, Wisconsin Badgers : They addressed offensive line in free agency, but they need more help. This is a versatile player.

Ryan Ramcyzk has made scouts take notice in a hurry. USATSI

21. Detroit Lions

Dalvin Cook , RB, Florida State Seminoles : They need to get a big-play back in their offense. Cook plays fast, even if his combine workout wasn’t great.

Dalvin Cook is a threat to score every time he touches the ball. USATSI

22. Miami Dolphins

Jabrill Peppers , LB-S, Michigan Wolverines : Hybrid players are becoming the chic thing in the NFL these days. Peppers is that kind of player. He can play safety or drop down as nickel linebacker.

The Dolphins will find creative ways to use Jabrill Peppers. USATSI

23. New York Giants

Garett Bolles , OT, Utah Utes : They need help up front in the worst way. Bolles can play left tackle and they could move Ereck Flowers to the right side.

Garett Bolles has rediscovered his love for the game and has NFL-level talent. USATSI

24. Oakland Raiders

Marlon Humphrey , CB, Alabama: Their corner play needs upgrading, so landing Humphrey makes sense.

Marlon Humphrey's dad was a first-round pick in 1989. USATSI

25. Houston Texans

Mitchell Trubisky, QB, North Carolina: They have to get a young developmental quarterback and Trubisky is that guy.

The Texans start fresh with Mitchell Trubisky. USATSI

26. Seattle Seahawks

Cam Robinson , OT, Alabama: Their offensive line was a mess last season and this kid has talent. He had a nice game against Myles Garrett.

Cam Robinson is more mauler than dancing bear. USATSI

27. Kansas City Chiefs

Zach Cunningham , LB, Vanderbilt Commodores : They need a linebacker with Derrick Johnson coming off a torn Achilles tendon.

Zach Cunningham would be a huge find for the Chiefs late in the first round. USATSI

28. Dallas Cowboys

Charles Harris , DE, Missouri Tigers : It should be pass rush, pass rush, pass rush for the Cowboys. Harris can provide that.

Pass-rushing help should be priority No. 1 for the Cowboys. USATSI

29. Green Bay Packers

T.J. Watt , OLB, Wisconsin: They have to improve outside with their rush, even with Nick Perry coming back. Watt is a riser in a lot of scouts’ eyes.

You might have heard of T.J. Watt’s older brother. USATSI

30. Pittsburgh Steelers

Takkarist McKinley , OLB-DE, UCLA Bruins : James Harrison is getting up in years, so they need a young pass rusher outside to develop.

Takk McKinley is explosive coming around the edge. USATSI

31. Atlanta Falcons

Carl Lawson , DE, Auburn Tigers : Lawson had an impressive combine, and he was a productive player in a good conference. The Falcons need to give Vic Beasley help.



Carl Lawson gives Vic Beasley a sidekick. Getty Images

32. New Orleans Saints (from New England)

Tre’Davious White, CB, LSU: If they don’t make a deal to get Malcolm Butler from New England, this would be a nice pick for the Saints. His stock went up at the combine.