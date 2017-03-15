Prisco's NFL Mock Draft 3.0: Browns trade up for Watson, Trubisky slips to Texans
Cleveland moves up to take the Clemson passer at No. 4 after taking Myles Garrett No. 1
Now that the first -- and major -- wave of free agency has come and gone, and teams have filled some big roster holes, it’s a lot easier now to do a mock draft than it was a week ago.
That doesn’t mean it’s easy.
We still have a long way to go in the draft process, but it’s clearing up a bit as teams juggle their rosters, including signing big-ticket free agents.
In my latest mock draft, I have the Cleveland Browns swapping the 12th overall pick, which they acquired from the Philadelphia Eagles last year, to the Jacksonville Jaguars for the fourth overall pick. I have the Browns taking Myles Garrett with the first pick and then landing Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson with the pick they got from the Jaguars. The Browns would give up one of their three second-round picks, No. 52, which was acquired from the Titans, and their third-round pick, No. 65, for the right to move up.
The Browns would then have their quarterback in Watson, if indeed he is their guy.
This is mock draft No. 3 for me. There are more to come.
1. Cleveland Browns
Myles Garrett , DE, Texas A&M: He solidified his spot at the top of the draft with a great combine workout. The Browns have to take him.
2. San Francisco 49ers
Solomon Thomas , DE, Stanford Cardinal : There are a lot of scouts who think this will happen, even though the 49ers need a quarterback. Thomas can be special.
3. Chicago Bears
Jamal Adams , S, LSU Tigers : They need a playmaker on the back end and can wait to get a corner later in the draft.
4. Cleveland Browns (from Jacksonville)
Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson: After getting a pass rusher at the top, they come back to take Watson, who impressed many scouts at the combine.
5. Tennessee Titans (from Los Angeles)
Marshon Lattimore , CB, Ohio State Buckeyes : He is the top corner in this draft and they need help there, even though they signed Logan Ryan . You can never have enough corners.
6. New York Jets
Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech: I will keep him here since they clearly need to address the position. Mahomes is a fast riser.
7. San Diego Chargers
Malik Hooker , S, Ohio State: Scouts are concerned some about his tackling, but he is a rangy player who can cover a lot of ground. There is great value in that.
8. Carolina Panthers
Leonard Fournette , RB, LSU: Jonathan Stewart isn’t a kid anymore, so why not take the player most think is the best back in the draft?
9. Cincinnati Bengals
Corey Davis , WR, Western Michigan Broncos : They have to get help for A.J. Green on the other side. Brandon LaFell was brought back, but why not a good, young receiver?
10. Buffalo Bills
Jonathan Allen , DE, Alabama Crimson Tide : He has some shoulder issues that might drop him down from the top of this draft. But he is a talented player who will be disruptive.
11. New Orleans Saints
Derek Barnett , DE, Tennessee Volunteers : They have to get edge-rush help and Barnett is the type of player who can provide it. They have to get better rushing the passer.
12. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Cleveland via Philadelphia)
O.J. Howard , TE, Alabama: They move down, add picks and get a play-making tight end for a team in need of one.
13. Arizona Cardinals
Chidobe Awuzie , CB-S, Colorado Buffaloes : He played a lot of press-man for the Buffaloes, and Arizona needs a corner to go with Patrick Peterson .
14.
Philadelphia Eagles
(from Minnesota)
Gareon Conley , CB, Ohio State: He is the other corner for the Buckeyes in this draft, but he is not far behind Lattimore in terms of ability.
15.
Indianapolis Colts
Reuben Foster , LB, Alabama: They have to get more speed on the field and Foster can provide that. The combine incident might drop him some, and the Colts wouldn’t mind that.
16. Baltimore Ravens
Mike Williams , WR, Clemson: They need help outside in their passing game. Williams doesn’t run that well, but he’s a big target.
17. Washington Redskins
Forrest Lamp , C-G, Western Kentucky: He played tackle in college, but most scouts think he will slide inside in the NFL.
18. Tennessee Titans
John Ross , WR, Washington Huskies : They have to get more weapons outside from Marcus Mariota . Ross can fly, as he showed at the combine.
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Obi Melifonwu , S, Connecticut Huskies : They lack a playmaker in the deep middle and this kid is an athletic freak.
20. Denver Broncos
Ryan Ramczyk , OT, Wisconsin Badgers : They addressed offensive line in free agency, but they need more help. This is a versatile player.
21. Detroit Lions
Dalvin Cook , RB, Florida State Seminoles : They need to get a big-play back in their offense. Cook plays fast, even if his combine workout wasn’t great.
22. Miami Dolphins
Jabrill Peppers , LB-S, Michigan Wolverines : Hybrid players are becoming the chic thing in the NFL these days. Peppers is that kind of player. He can play safety or drop down as nickel linebacker.
23. New York Giants
Garett Bolles , OT, Utah Utes : They need help up front in the worst way. Bolles can play left tackle and they could move Ereck Flowers to the right side.
24. Oakland Raiders
Marlon Humphrey , CB, Alabama: Their corner play needs upgrading, so landing Humphrey makes sense.
25. Houston Texans
Mitchell Trubisky, QB, North Carolina: They have to get a young developmental quarterback and Trubisky is that guy.
26. Seattle Seahawks
Cam Robinson , OT, Alabama: Their offensive line was a mess last season and this kid has talent. He had a nice game against Myles Garrett.
27. Kansas City Chiefs
Zach Cunningham , LB, Vanderbilt Commodores : They need a linebacker with Derrick Johnson coming off a torn Achilles tendon.
28. Dallas Cowboys
Charles Harris , DE, Missouri Tigers : It should be pass rush, pass rush, pass rush for the Cowboys. Harris can provide that.
29. Green Bay Packers
T.J. Watt , OLB, Wisconsin: They have to improve outside with their rush, even with Nick Perry coming back. Watt is a riser in a lot of scouts’ eyes.
30. Pittsburgh Steelers
Takkarist McKinley , OLB-DE, UCLA Bruins : James Harrison is getting up in years, so they need a young pass rusher outside to develop.
31. Atlanta Falcons
Carl Lawson
, DE,
Auburn Tigers
: Lawson had an impressive combine, and he was a productive player in a good conference. The Falcons need to give
Vic Beasley
help.
32. New Orleans Saints (from New England)
Tre’Davious White, CB, LSU: If they don’t make a deal to get Malcolm Butler from New England, this would be a nice pick for the Saints. His stock went up at the combine.
