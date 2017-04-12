Prisco's NFL Mock Draft 5.0: Bills take Trubisky, Texans roll dice on Davis Webb

Can you believe the NFL Draft is just two weeks away?

Why does it feel like it's taking forever to get here?

This is my fifth mock draft of 2017, with a couple more to come. I will do one last mock during draft week, and might change it the day of the draft with late information, and then that's it.

There isn't a lot of movement in this draft, but I do have Tennessee Volunteers pass rusher Derek Barnett moving up to the second spot, being selected by the 49ers. One other thing here: I have four quarterbacks going in the first round.

This isn't a great quarterback class, but it shows the desperation around the league to find one.

Two more weeks to go? Are you ready?

1. Cleveland Browns

Myles Garrett , DE, Texas A&M: He is a great athlete who wasn't as productive in college as he should have been. But the potential is unreal.

Myles Garrett is the favorite to go No. 1. USATSI

2. San Francisco 49ers

Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee: This is a kid scouts love a lot more than the draft media does. He will go higher than expected.

Derek Barnett gets results, period. USATSI

3. Chicago Bears

Solomon Thomas , DE, Stanford Cardinal : They have to get help for their pass rush. Thomas is a player who has a ton of ability at the age of 20.

Solomon Thomas is only going to get better. USATSI

4. Jacksonville Jaguars

Jonathan Allen , DE, Alabama Crimson Tide : They signed Calais Campbell , but he isn't a kid and you can never have enough help up front. Allen has some shoulder issues, but that shouldn't be a problem for a while.

Jonathan Allen would upgrade an improving Jags defense. USATSI

5. Tennessee Titans (from Los Angeles Rams )

Jamal Adams , S, LSU: His pro day speed opened some eyes in the scouting community, which should help his draft stock. He might be more than just a box safety.

Jamal Adams looks like Honey Badger 2.0. USATSI

6. New York Jets

Marshon Lattimore , CB, Ohio State Buckeyes : They have a big issue on the corner, and this might be too high for any of the quarterbacks.

Marshon Lattimore helps the Jets upgrade a declining secondary. USATSI

7. San Diego Chargers

Malik Hooker , S, Ohio State: They need to get a rangy player on the back end. Hooker is that type of player, but he isn't a great tackler.

Malik Hooker covers a lot of ground. USATSI

8. Carolina Panthers

Leonard Fournette , RB, LSU Tigers : Jonathan Stewart is getting up in years, and we know how this team likes to run the ball. Fournette would help ease the burden for Cam Newton .

Leonard Fournette takes some of the load off Cam Newton. USATSI

9. Cincinnati Bengals

Reuben Foster , LB, Alabama: They signed Kevin Minter , but only on a one-year deal. The value here is too good to pass up.

Reuben Foster brings some nasty to the Cincy defense. USATSI

10. Buffalo Bills

Mitch Trubisky , QB, North Carolina Tar Heels : Is Tyrod Taylor the long-term answer? Probably not. So they land a guy here to take over for the long run.

Is Mitchell Trubisky the franchise QB the Bills crave? USATSI

11. New Orleans Saints

Gareon Conley , CB, Ohio State: He was the "other" corner in Columbus opposite Lattimore, but he could end up being better on the next level. He has all the tools.

12. Cleveland Browns (from Philadelphia)

Deshaun Watson , QB, Clemson Tigers : They have to get a quarterback at some point. Why not take a chance on Watson here?

Deshaun Watson comes with accuracy concerns. USATSI

13. Arizona Cardinals

Patrick Mahomes II , QB, Texas Tech Red Raiders : They need a quarterback for the future with Carson Palmer coming to the end. This is a guy who can watch for a year or so, and then take over.

14. Philadelphia Eagles (from Minnesota)

Tre'Davious White is the latest LSU corner with first-round talent. USATSI

15. Indianapolis Colts

Chidobe Awuzie , CB-S, Colorado Buffaloes : He has the versatility to play corner or safety. The Colts could use help at both.

16. Baltimore Ravens

Corey Davis , WR, Western Michigan Broncos : At some point, they have to get Joe Flacco more help outside. This is a player who will end up being the best receiver in this class.

Corey Davis would be a nice weapon for Joe Flacco. USATSI

17. Washington Redskins

Mike Williams , WR, Clemson: They signed Terrelle Pryor to a one-year deal, so he might not be around for long. There would be nice value here in taking Williams.

18. Tennessee Titans

John Ross , WR, Washington Huskies : They have to get some speed outside for Marcus Mariota . This kid can fly. He isn't big, but he can run.

John Ross can take the top off a defense. USATSI

19. Tamp Bay Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Budda Baker , S, Washington: Baker is short, but he is a playmaker in the secondary. He would give them a much-needed boost on the back end.

20. Denver Broncos

O.J. Howard , TE, Alabama: They could use another weapon in the middle of the field. He is also a good blocker for the run game.

O.J. Howard has a high ceiling despite his lack of college production. USATSI

21. Detroit Lions

Charles Harris , DE, Missouri Tigers : Their pass rush has major issues. Harris is a player who doesn't test great, but knows how to rush the passer.

22. Miami Dolphins

Haason Reddick , LB, Temple Owls : He played defensive end in college, so he could help there as well. But I think he stands up as a linebacker on the next level -- and they need help.

23. New York Giants

Garett Bolles , OT, Utah Utes : They have to get tackle help and this 25-year-old would fit in nicely. They could move Ereck Flowers to right tackle.

Garett Bolles gives the Giants an upgrade on the blindside. USATSI

24. Oakland Raiders

Kevin King , CB, Washington: They need to get another corner to go with Sean Smith . King is a player scouts love because of his length.

25. Houston Texans

Davis Webb , QB, California Golden Bears : He is a kid who will go higher than many expect. He had a nice pro day in the rain that impressed the scouts.

26. Seattle Seahawks

Cam Robinson , T, Alabama: Their line was awful last season, so why not get a guy who can play either on the right side or the left side, two spots where they have issues?

Cam Robinson is more mauler than dancing bear. USATSI

27. Kansas City Chiefs

Zach Cunningham , LB, Vanderbilt Commodores : He was a tackling machine in the SEC and they have a major need at inside linebacker. He would be a nice fit.

28. Dallas Cowboys

Takkarist McKinley , DE, UCLA Bruins : They have to upgrade their pass rush -- no matter what. This is a kid with a ton of explosive edge ability.

The Cowboys need a pass rush and Takkarist McKinley would help provide one. USATSI

29. Green Bay Packers

Malik McDowell , DT, Michigan State Spartans : Have you looked at their down group? Aside from Mike Daniels , it isn't good. They need help.

30. Pittsburgh Steelers

Obi Melifonwu , S, Connecticut Huskies : He is a physical freak who can play corner or safety. The Steelers could use help at both with Mike Mitchell getting up in years.

31. Atlanta Falcons

Carl Lawson , DE, Auburn Tigers : They are hoping to add another edge rusher to go with Vic Beasley . Lawson is a player who could step in as a rotation guy early -- and then be a starter in a year.

32. New Orleans Saints (from New England)

Jordan Willis , DE, Kansas State Wildcats : After taking a corner earlier in this draft, let's give them an edge rusher. Willis would offer a nice situational player in his first season.