​Prisco's NFL Week 16 picks: Steelers, Giants will win; Redskins' slide continues

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are a time for celebrating, and there will be a lot of that this weekend as NFL teams push to get to the postseason with two weeks left.

It's Week 16 and there is still so much up for grabs, including a lot of potential playoff spots and seeding for teams.

That makes for another big-game week, with several divisional games that will really impact what the postseason party will look like.

Of the 16 games this week, 11 match division foes and only two games -- San Diego at Cleveland and the 49ers at the Los Angeles Rams -- won't t have some sort of playoff implication. That's the Christmas present we all get from the NFL: The games matter.

Now for the picks:

New York at Philadelphia

The New York Giants can clinch a playoff berth with a victory here. The Philadelphia Eagles would love to ruin it. But the Giants defense is playing too well right now. I think that's the difference.

Pick: Giants 23, Eagles 17

Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, Eli Apple and the Giants defense continue to come up big. USATSI

Miami at Buffalo

Both of these teams are still alive in the playoff race, but Miami much more alive. They are playing consecutive road games, which is tough, but they ran through the Buffalo Bills when they beat them the first time and I think they can have the same success. Miami Dolphins keep rolling.

Pick: Dolphins 21, Bills 20

Tampa Bay at New Orleans

The Bucs are playing consecutive road games, and this one is after a Sunday night game. The New Orleans Saints looked good in beating Arizona, but Tampa Bay beat them two weeks ago. Payback comes here. Saints take it.

Pick: Saints 27, Bucs 20

New York at New England

The New England Patriots are 16 1/2-point favorites. That's unreal. But the New York Jets seemed to have packed their bags for a beach location. They are done. New England will blow them out.

Pick: Patriots 33, Jets 10

Tennessee at Jacksonville

It will be Doug Marrone leading the Jacksonville Jaguars the final two weeks, with this his first game. You know the Jaguars hate the Tennessee Titans and would love to ruin their season. They will keep it close, but I think the Titans win it late.

Pick: Titans 20, Jaguars 18

Minnesota at Green Bay

If the Green Bay Packers win out, they win the NFC North. It starts with the Minnesota Vikings this week. Minnesota was terrible against the Indianapolis Colts last week, and it continues. Aaron Rodgers will continue his push to be in the MVP talk.

Pick: Packers 28, Vikings 17

San Diego at Cleveland

Is this the chance for the Cleveland Browns to get their first victory? It looks like it. But the San Diego Chargers are far from pushovers. You wonder where the motivation will be, but Philip Rivers won't let his team go flat. Chargers take it.

Pick: Chargers 27, Browns 13

Washington at Chicago

The Washington Redskins looked awful in losing Monday night to the Carolina Panthers . That won't change here. They just aren't good on defense. The Chicago Bears are still scrapping.

Pick: Bears 23, Redskins 21

Matt Barkley and the Bears have continued to fight despite a tough season. USATSI

Atlanta at Carolina

The Panthers impressed Monday beating up the Redskins. The Atlanta Falcons ended their perfect season in 2015, so you know they like to ruin the Falcons playoff chances. One problem: Atlanta is too good. Their offense wins another.

Pick: Falcons 31, Panthers 24

Indianapolis at Oakland

The Colts are will be trying to stay in the playoff race, but they are playing consecutive road games. And this is against a good team. Even so, I think Andrew Luck will keep the Colts in this one. It will be close, but Oakland finds a way late.

Pick: Oakland Raiders 30, Colts 28

Arizona at Seattle

This looked like it would be a big late-season game, but the Arizona Cardinals have flopped. The Seattle Seahawks are pushing for a seed, so they will play hard here. I think Arizona will keep it close, but Seattle finds a way with a late drive by Russell Wilson .

Pick: Seahawks 27, Cardinals 24

San Francisco at Los Angeles

This is the dog game of the week. These two teams have long been playing out the string, and one is looking for a new coach, while the other could be. The 49ers are playing consecutive road games, so I'll go with the Rams.

Pick: Rams 20, 49ers 13

Cincinnati at Houston

This game means nothing for the Cincinnati Bengals , while the Houston Texans are pushing to a division title. Houston is going with Tom Savage at quarterback after benching Brock Osweiler . Starting is a lot different than coming off the bench. That's why I think this will be close.

Pick: Texans 17, Bengals 14

Baltimore at Pittsburgh

This is one of the top games this week with the division title on the line. If the Pittsburgh Steelers win it, they win the division. They lost to the Baltimore Ravens earlier, but that will change here. It will be a tough game, but the Steelers offense will get the best of the Ravens defense in the end.

Pick: Steelers 23, Ravens 14

Joe Flacco (right) and the Ravens got the best of Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers earlier this season. USATSI

Denver at Kansas City

The Denver Broncos need to win this to have any playoff chance, while the Kansas City Chiefs need it to stay pace with the Raiders. Kansas City has lost two of three games at home, which isn't like the Chiefs. They will win this one, but it will be tight -- really tight.

Pick: Chiefs 17, Broncos 16

Detroit at Dallas Cowboys

This is a tough turnaround for the Detroit Lions . They lost on the road to the Giants and now must go play the NFC's top team in their place. That's brutal. They will keep it close, but Dallas is too good. In the end, Ezekiel Elliott is the difference.

Pick: Cowboys 27, Lions 21

Prisco's season totals: 137-85-2 straight up, 102-111-11 against the spread