Prisco's NFL Week 17 picks: Redskins will lock up playoff spot; Packers edge Lions

There are those who say picking NFL games in Week 1 is the hardest week to predict games.

I offer you Week 17.

At least in Week 1 we are aware of the motivation. Try figuring that out this week.

Then there's the question about who will play and who won't. What teams care? What teams don't?

Which teams have locked up their postseason tropical vacations with little concern for the last game?

It makes picking these games darn near impossible. That's probably why I will do well this week.

After all, I thought I had a gauge on the league for most of this season -- and that hasn't helped.

Maybe this is the week I get them all right.

Your guesses are as good as mine with all the variables that go into Week 17.

With that, here are the picks:

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons can lock up the No. 2 seed by winning this one. It's never easy against their rivals. Look for a lot of points here in this one with a shootout between Matt Ryan and Drew Brees . I will go with Ryan to win it.

Pick: Falcons 34, Saints 24

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals

Before the season this looked like a big game. It isn't. It doesn't mean a thing. Both teams are eliminated, so who is motivated? I will go with the Bengals since they are home and the Ravens just were eliminated Sunday night.

Pick: Bengals 26, Ravens 21

New York Giants at Washington Redskins

The Giants are in the playoffs, while the Redskins need to win here to get in. That means all the motivation is with the Redskins. With a playoff game next week, the Giants will likely hold guys back. Redskins win big as they push for the playoffs.

Pick: Redskins 30, Giants 20

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans

This looked like it might be for the division title, but now it means nothing. The Titans lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars , while the Texans won the division beating the Bengals. Now it means nothing. The Titans will start Matt Cassel for the injured Marcus Mariota . They will be more motivated.

Pick: Titans 20, Texans 13

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Bucs need to win and get a miracle to get into the playoffs. In other words, this is probably meaningless. Even so, look for the young Bucs to play hard in their season finale. I think Tampa Bay finds a way here.

Pick: Bucs 23, Panthers 14

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions

This is the game of the week. The winner takes the division title. The Packers are on a roll with Aaron Rodgers . I think it stays that way. Rodgers will lead the Packers to the NFC North title on the road.

Pick: Packers 31, Lions 27

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts

The Jaguars showed some life last week for interim coach Doug Marrone in beating the Titans. The Colts were bad on the road in losing to the Oakland Raiders . This will be tight, but the Colts will win it.

Pick: Colts 23, Jaguars 20

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins

Both teams will be playing for something in this one, which is rare this week. The Patriots are playing for the top seed, and they are the best team in football. Tom Brady will carve up the Miami secondary and lead the Patriots to the victory.

Pick: Patriots 31, Dolphins 24

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings have imploded in the past few weeks and have players going rogue. That's not a good thing. The Bears were terrible last week at home to the Redskins. Look for the Vikings to find a way to win this meaningless game.

Pick: Vikings 21, Bears 13

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets

This is the Rex Ryan Bowl. He was fired by the Jets and will likely get it from the Bills after this game. The Jets looked to have packed it in a week ago. The Bills are still playing hard. That matters. Give me the Bills.

Pick: Bills 28, Jets 24

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

This division rivalry game means nothing for either team. The Cowboys will likely rest players for the playoffs. The Eagles would love to go out on a good note, and I think they will.

Pick: Eagles 23, Cowboys 15

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers are the third seed no matter what, so will they play anybody here? If so, how much? The Browns won for the first time this season last week, and they are still battling. This is tough to predict, but I will go with the Steelers -- no matter who plays.

Pick: Steelers 28, Browns 17

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams

The Cardinals won at Seattle last week, but lost to the Rams earlier this year. They won't lose this one. The Arizona offense was good last week against a good defense and will be the same here. Cardinals take it.

Pick: Cardinals 27, Rams 20

Oakland Raiders at Denver Broncos

The Broncos are eliminated, but they can impact by the Oakland playoff seeding if they can upset their rivals. The Raiders will turn to Matt McGloin as their quarterback with Derek Carr hurt. This is a tough defense to open against. Broncos show some pride and beat the Raiders.

Pick: Broncos 20, Raiders 14

Kansas City Chiefs at San Diego Chargers

The Chiefs have an outside shot at the No. 2 seed, but they could also drop to the sixth spot if they lost here. The Chargers have had a disappointing season, but they will show up here. With the Chiefs coming off a emotional victory, the Chargers keep it close.

Pick: Chiefs 23, Chargers 21

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

If the Falcons lose, the Seahawks could end up with the second seed. They need to win this one. The 49ers won last week, but the Seahawks are a big step up in class. That matters. Seattle takes it.

Pick: Seahawks 30, 49ers 17

Prisco's season totals: 147-91-2 straight up, 110-119-11 against the spread