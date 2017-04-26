Prisco's What Teams 'Should' Do 2017 NFL Mock Draft: One QB in top 20

Doing mock drafts can be frustrating. The idea is to pick the players you think the teams will take.

I hate that.

I want to play general manager and pick the players I think they should take. So that's what I am doing with this mock draft -- a mock of guys they should take, rather than guys they might take.

So don't get alarmed if you scan it and don't see any running backs in the first round.

That's just me. I wouldn't take one in the first. The value isn't there to my liking.

Pipe down.

That doesn't mean guys like LSU Tigers 's Leonard Fournette and Stanford Cardinal 's Christian McCaffrey won't be first-round picks -- and, yes, they will be good players -- but the value of the running back position concerns me.

Thus, no backs in this what-they-should-do mock.

There is one trade in it, with Cleveland swapping spots with the New York Jets from No. 12 to No. 6 and the Cleveland Browns landing a quarterback with that pick. That is a definite possibility in the real draft after the Browns take Myles Garrett with the first overall pick.

The idea is they trade up to take North Carolina Tar Heels 's Mitch Trubisky , who they supposedly love. I have them trading up to get Texas Tech Red Raiders 's Patrick Mahomes, the quarterback I think will have the most success of this draft class.

Cleveland would get Garrett and Mahomes, a gunslinger in the Brett Favre style. That would be a hell of a draft.

So eat this up, don't get mad if you are related to a running back and just remember, it's who I would draft, not what I think will happen Thursday.

One more thing: I once liked Christian Ponder more than Cam Newton , so take it for what it's worth,

1. Cleveland Browns

Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M: He is a great athlete who wasn't as productive in college as he should have been. But the potential is unreal. There are concerns with production and whether he truly is all-in when it comes to football. Even so, the talent is so enticing he would have to be the pick.

2. San Francisco 49ers

Solomon Thomas , DL, Stanford: They are going to a 4-3 scheme and I think he would be the perfect three-technique in their defense. They have some other young down players, but you can never have enough. He's only 20, so there is a lot of potential for growth.

Solomon Thomas is the 49ers' best option at No. 2. USATSI

3. Chicago Bears

Marshon Lattimore , CB, Ohio State Buckeyes : They need help outside in the worst way, and this kid is being compared by some personnel people to Jalen Ramsey , who went to the Jacksonville Jaguars last year. There is great value in having good corners in a division with Matthew Stafford and, of course, Aaron Rodgers .

4. Jacksonville Jaguars

Derek Barnett , DE, Tennessee Volunteers : They should try to move down, but in this mock I will keep them here. I have them taking Barnett, who might end up being the best pass rusher in this class. Yes, even better than Garrett. The Jaguars still need edge rush help, and Barnett could help give them a nasty front seven. Quarterback would be possible here too.

5. Tennessee Titans (from Los Angeles Rams )

Jonathan Allen , DE, Alabama Crimson Tide : Even though they need a receiver and a corner, Allen is too good to pass up. He might end up as the best defensive player in this draft and would start as a 3-4 end in their scheme.

TRADE: 6. Cleveland Browns (from New York Jets)

Patrick Mahomes II , QB, Texas Tech: The Browns should jump up to this spot to take a quarterback, and I would take Mahomes. I think he has the highest ceiling. I wouldn't move up until I made a push to get Jimmy Garoppolo from the New England Patriots . If that doesn't happen, give up No. 12 this year, a second this year and a third next year to get this pick and take Mahomes.

Is Patrick Mahomes the best quarterback in this class? USATSI

7. Los Angeles San Diego Chargers

Malik Hooker , S, Ohio State: With Gus Bradley taking over as the defensive coordinator, they need to get a center fielder for their Cover-3 scheme. Hooker has the range of an Ed Reed. He does need to improve on his tackling and there are medical issues.

8. Carolina Panthers

Jamal Adams , S, LSU: The back end of their defense has been an issue, even when their defense was one of the best. Getting a play-maker on the back end, one who can slide down into the box as well, would really help their defense.

9. Cincinnati Bengals

Reuben Foster , LB, Alabama: This kid is a beast as a player, but there are off-field concerns. The Bengals signed Kevin Minter as a free agent, but only to a one-year deal. Foster would be an upgrade, teaming with Vontaze Burfict .

10. Buffalo Bills

Tre'Davious White, CB, LSU: They lost Stephon Gilmore to the Patriots in free agency and have a big hole at corner opposite Ronald Darby . This is a kid who would step in and start right away. They pass on a quarterback here.

Tre'Davious White vaults into the top 10. USATSI

11. New Orleans Saints

Kevin King , CB, Washington Huskies : Some will see this as too high for King, but I think he has star potential on the next level. The Saints need help at that spot and King could be an immediate starter. He's big, which is important in a division with Mike Evans , Julio Jones and Kelvin Benjamin .

12. New York Jets (from Cleveland Browns)

O.J. Howard , TE, Alabama: Some scouts think he's the cleanest player in the draft and he would be upgrading a passing game that needs help. He can also block. I think they should pass on a quarterback here.

13. Arizona Cardinals

Haason Reddick , LB, Temple Owls : They have a hole in the middle of their defense and this kid could also help with the edge rush. He could be a really good blitzing inside linebacker in their nickel package.

14. Philadelphia Eagles (from Minnesota Vikings )

Corey Davis , WR, Western Michigan Broncos : They have to get some help for Carson Wentz , and Davis is a young receiver Wentz can grow up with to form a dynamic passing duo. Alshon Jeffrey and Torrey Smith aren't the long-term answers. Davis is the best receiver in this draft. Would consider corner here too.

Corey Davis becomes the first receiver off the board. USATSI

15. Indianapolis Colts

Chidobe Awuzie , DB, Colorado Buffaloes : They have needs at both corner and safety, so why not take a kid who has played both and played them well? I think he's better suited as a corner, but he can also play inside if needed.

16. Baltimore Ravens

Charles Harris , DE/OLB, Missouri Tigers : They have pass-rush problems on their defense with Terrell Suggs getting up in years and Elvis Dumervil gone. Harris flashes some nice pass-rush ability and could play standing up in their defense.

17. Washington Redskins

Malik McDowell , DT, Michigan State Spartans : This kid is a force, but there are some teams that have concerns about his attitude. I think he could end up being one of the steals of this draft, and he fills a major need for the Redskins.

18. Tennessee Titans

Mike Williams , WR, Clemson Tigers : They need corner help as well, but they also need to get a playmaker down the field for Marcus Mariota . I am concerned about his separation, but he fits.

Marcus Mariota gets a new No. 1 target in Mike Williams. USATSI

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Budda Baker , S, Washington: Don't get worried about his size. They need a playmaker on the back end and this kid is that. He would be a nice addition to their young defense.

20. Denver Broncos

Garett Bolles , T, Utah Utes : He's an older player at 25, but he is a tough guy who could step in at left tackle and upgrade their line. He has battled through a lot of issues in life to get to this spot. He would be a nice addition to a line that needs help.

21. Detroit Lions

Jordan Willis , DE, Kansas State Wildcats : Their pass rush was horrible last season and this is a kid who has been undervalued leading up to the draft. He plays hard and he has nice pass-rush skills. He would play as a down end in their defense. His comparison is former Colts edge player Robert Mathis.

22. Miami Dolphins

Forrest Lamp , OL, Western Kentucky: He played left tackle in college, but is expected to move inside to guard or even center on the next level. The Dolphins have a need at guard and the health of center Mike Pouncey is a concern.

The Dolphins keep adding to their line with Forrest Lamp. Getty Images

23. New York Giants

Cam Robinson , OT, Alabama: They have to get better up front. Robinson is a left tackle who some think would have to move to the right side. I think he can play left if he can stay focused on football. They could move Ereck Flowers to the right side.

24. Oakland Raiders

Jarrad Davis , LB, Florida Gators : They have a major hole in the middle of their defense. They had problems covering tight ends last season and Davis has the speed to help remedy that.

25. Houston Texans

Mitchell Trubisky, QB, North Carolina: They have to get a quarterback and in this scenario they would decide between Trubisky and Deshaun Watson . I would go with Trubisky, even though his 13 starts would scare me some.

The Texans have a surprising QB slip to them in this mock. Getty Images

26. Seattle Seahawks

Ryan Ramczyk , OL, Wisconsin Badgers : They have major issues on their line, so why not try to upgrade it? They've let it slide for too long, and now is the time to address it. Corner could also be in play, but with so many gone here they take a lineman.

27. Kansas City Chiefs

Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson: They have to start planning for the future and it's not like Alex Smith is a star anyway. He's 33 and the Chiefs have done a lot of work on the quarterbacks. This makes sense.

28. Dallas Cowboys

Takkarist McKinley, OLB, UCLA: Watching this kid on tape you see an explosive player who goes hard all the time. The Cowboys need help on the edge, and he can provide it. He might not be ready until September after shoulder surgery, but this would be great value.

29. Green Bay Packers

T.J. Watt , OLB, Wisconsin: They have to get better rushing the passer and Watt has the type of ability to provide it. He is a late bloomer, but they hit on another late bloomer a few years ago: Clay Matthews .

The Packers land J.J.'s younger brother to rush the passer. USATSI

30. Pittsburgh Steelers

Marlon Humphrey , CB, Alabama: They drafted Artie Burns last year, so why not team Humphrey with him for a nice combo? There are a lot of differing opinions on Humphrey, but I think this is a good spot for him.

31. Atlanta Falcons

Derek Rivers, DE, Youngstown State: They have to get another edge rusher to go with Vic Beasley . This kid flashed big-time skills on the lower level and I think he has the athletic ability to take it to the NFL. It makes sense. Guard could also be in play here.

32. New Orleans Saints (from New England Patriots)

John Ross , WR, Washington: This might seem like a luxury pick, but Ted Ginn Jr., who they signed as a free agent, isn't a kid anymore. Ross' speed would be a nice addition to the Saints' explosive passing game, replacing Brandin Cooks .