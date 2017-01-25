Protesters who hung from rafters at Vikings game charged with three crimes

Two protesters that climbed into the rafters at U.S. Bank Stadium during a Vikings game and unfurled a banner protesting the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline and U.S. Bank's financial involvement were charged Tuesday with three different crimes.

According to the Star Tribune, Karl S. Zimmerman and Sen Holiday were charged with burglary, disorderly conduct, and trespassing.

In an email to several media outlets, Zimmerman and Holiday said they put up the banner as way to "urge U.S. Bank to divest from the Dakota Access Pipeline." The project runs through land that the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe in North Dakota considers sacred, and the protests at Standing Rock (and elsewhere along the construction route) have become a national cause for those that oppose the construction.

Construction of the pipeline is completed except for the contested portion, but had been stalled by ex-President Barack Obama amid the protests. However, President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive action to advance approval of both the Dakota Access Pipeline and the Keystone XL Pipeline, which had also been halted by the Obama administration. Trump's most recent Federal Election Commission filings showed that he owned stock in Energy Transfer Partners, one of the companies that is building the Dakota Access Pipeline. A spokesman for the president recently stated that the president has sold all of his stock -- which would presumably include the aforementioned stock in Energy Transfer Partners -- but did not provide evidence of the transactions.

With construction apparently on track to begin again, it seems likely that there will be more protests in and around the Standing Rock area and elsewhere, though likely none at NFL games for a while.

