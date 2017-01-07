Raiders at Texans game score: Live blog, inactives, updates, highlights
This AFC playoff matchup might be one of the most fun games to watch all weekend
It's Raiders vs. Texans to kick off Wild Card Weekend, a rematch of a wild and controversial regular-season game that the Raiders won in Mexico. Only this time around it's rookie quarterback Connor Cook making his first career start in place of the injured Derek Carr.
Follow along below for instant analysis, player news, injury updates, scores, highlights and reaction.
WATCH: Clowney comes down with super INT
Remember when Jadeveon Clowney was a so-called bust?
Crabtree serving as Raiders emergency QB
Michael Crabtree will serve as the Raiders emergency quarterback
Dolphins use freezer to prep for Pitt
It's expected to be below freezing in Pittsburgh on Sunday
Dolphins vs. Steelers: Key matchup
The Dolphins' best defense is grinding out yards and keeping Big Ben on the sidelines.
Kaepernick gives sneakers to homeless
The 49ers quarterback gave away a stockpile of shoes for charity
Giants vs. Packers: Key matchup
The Packers star QB faces a steep challenge against a Giants defense hitting its stride
