Raiders fan Tom Hanks explains when and why he's giving up on the NFL for two years

The Raiders' decision to ditch Oakland and move to Las Vegas has officially cost them at least one fan, and unfortunately for them, it might be their most famous fan: Tom Hanks.

During the week of the draft, the Academy Award-winning actor said that he's going to stop watching the NFL for at least two years once the Raiders complete their move to Vegas.

"When the Raiders leave, I am going on an NFL moratorium for two years," Hanks said at a Bay Area charity event just before the draft, via the San Francisco Chronicle.

Between now and 2020, the Raiders are going to be in the unenviable position of trying not to lose their fans in Oakland while also adding new fans in Vegas. It's a tight rope to walk, and if the Raiders aren't careful, they could continue to see fans in Oakland jump ship like Hanks is going to do.

The team unofficially started the process of slowly making new roots in Vegas during the draft when they decided to announce a bunch of their picks from the iconic "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas, Nevada" sign.

LOOK: The Raiders are already announcing their NFL Draft picks from Las Vegas https://t.co/zUOtjkDipe pic.twitter.com/iQq9BgUFY6 — US Sport news (@AlvaradosCoro) April 29, 2017

Like many fans in Oakland, Hanks is upset that the team is being ripped away from the city and given to Vegas.

"You cannot take the Silver and Black, put them in an air-conditioned dome in the desert, make them play on artificial turf within a stone's throw of the fountains of Caesar's Palace, and call them the Raiders," Hanks said.

The 60-year-old actor, who was born in the Bay Area and went to high school in Oakland, also had some critical words for NFL owners. Hanks' problem with the league's owners, including Mark Davis, is that they're not paying for their own stadiums.

"Here's the thing I don't quite understand," Hanks said. "And I'm not trying to -- this isn't one of the (many) causes I'm fighting for. I'm just thinking as a fan: It's a billion-dollar industry, they have billion-dollar TV contracts. All the owners are billionaires. And yet when they want to build a stadium they're going to use for 10 weeks out of the year, they expect the city taxpayers to buy the building."

The Raiders' new stadium in Vegas will be built using $750 million in public funds.

By the way, just in case you're wondering, Hanks is a pretty big Raiders fan. As a matter of fact, he gave a shout-out to Kenny Stabler after the actor won a People's Choice Award in January.

While accepting an award at the People's Choice Awards, @tomhanks paid homage to the great Ken "Snake" Stabler.#RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/SBHOB49ERC — OAKLAND RAIDERS (@RAIDERS) January 19, 2017

Stabler, who played for the Raiders from 1970 thru 1979, died in July 2015 .

The actor also used the same Stabler quote recently when he tweeted out an article of the Raiders possibly leaving Oakland.

What Would The Snake say? Maybe, "Throw deep, baby, in Oakland." Hanx. pic.twitter.com/YZIaPYPebV — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) March 28, 2017

Hanks has also been known to show up on the Raiders' sideline.