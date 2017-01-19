Raiders file Las Vegas relocation paperwork, vote set for March
It's the second straight year the Raiders have attempted to relocate
The Oakland Raiders have been rumored to be on the move for some time now, and it appears the process may finally, officially be underway. Clark County (Nev.) Commission Chair Steve Sisolak stated on Twitter that the Raiders have filed their relocation paperwork to move to Las Vegas.
It is official! The @RAIDERS have filed their paperwork to relocate to #LasVegas.— Steve Sisolak (@SteveSisolak) January 19, 2017
Our statement re Raiders. pic.twitter.com/Ru4BNulNUK— Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) January 19, 2017
NFL Network later reported that the league has indeed received the Raiders' relocation paperwork.
The @NFL has just received the #Raiders paperwork. Should be a March vote. https://t.co/gRSyxaMOfA— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 19, 2017
The Raiders were one of three teams (along with the Rams and Chargers) that attempted to move to Los Angeles last offseason. The NFL sided with the Rams' proposal over the joint Raiders-Chargers proposal, and the Rams played the 2016 season in Los Angeles. They were joined there last week by the Chargers.
Soon after the Raiders' L.A. move was rejected, Las Vegas surfaced as a potential destination. There has been a strong effort put forth by a group that includes former NFL star Ronnie Lott to keep the Raiders in Oakland, but the team has nonetheless been determined to move.
If the move is approved by a vote at the March 2017 owners' meetings, the Raiders would be the second professional sports franchise in Las Vegas, as the NHL announced the expansion team the Vegas Golden Knights last year.
