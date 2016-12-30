Raiders get bad news from NFL on Aldon Smith's status for the playoffs

It looks like Derek Carr won't be the only player sitting out the playoffs for Oakland. The Raiders won't have Aldon Smith, either.

The linebacker, who was hoping to get reinstated this week in hopes of playing in the postseason, learned on Friday that he won't be returning to the NFL this season. CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora has reported that the NFL has deferred a decision on his petition for reinstatement until March.

According to Pro Football Talk, which first broke the Smith story, the NFL won't look at Smith's case again until March 15.

Although the Raiders weren't expecting to have Smith back for the postseason, the news of his continued suspension is still a blow because the team thought there was an outside shot he might get reinstated.

As a matter of fact, Carr was so confident that Smith would return this season that he actually sent a tweet to him back in November.

@AldonSmith almost time brother! Can't wait until you're back! 💀 — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) November 17, 2016

Smith has been out of football since Nov. 17, 2015, when the NFL hit him with a one-year suspension for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

The linebacker was allowed to apply for reinstatement after one year, which he did in November. Although he's applied for reinstatement, Smith's application still has to be approved by Roger Goodell, which hasn't happened yet.

Goodell was asked about Smith's status during the NFL's owners meeting on Dec. 14, but didn't give much of an update.

"I'm not going to speculate on where we are and where it's going to go," Goodell said. "I will tell you that I think it was good for us to be able to meet with Aldon, to hear from him directly and to hear from his representative. We were going through all of the information to make sure we have it all absolutely accurate and that we all understand exactly where he is in the process of trying to get himself in a position where he's got his life in order enough to resume an NFL career. It was good for me to hear from him personally. But when we get to that decision, we'll certainly announce it."

Apparently, one month wasn't enough time for Goodell to decide, and now the league is going to take at least three more months before making a decision.

The reason the league is being so thorough with Smith's case is because he has a prior history. The former 49ers linebacker was arrested five times between his rookie year in 2011 and 2015 before the 49ers finally cut him. Smith was also suspended nine games while he was with the 49ers in 2014.

Here's a detailed look at what the NFL wants to see from Smith before the league will reinstate him.