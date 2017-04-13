Raiders, Marshawn Lynch must strike a deal before Seahawks will talk trade

Marshawn Lynch's comeback is on the verge of being real. There's just one thing that needs to happen first. Before the Seahawks and Raiders can talk trade, Lynch needs to agree with the Raiders on a reworked contract. Those discussions, per CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora, are ongoing.

Seahawks and Raiders have yet to talk Marshawn Lynch trade. Has not happened. Lynch must agree to terms w/OAK first — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) April 13, 2017

Seahawks granted permission for Lynch to visit Oakland and to negotiate a contract w/ them. If/when that occurs then trade talks start — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) April 13, 2017

Seahawks are aware Lynch had a good visit there and is talking contract w/Raiders but have received no word he struck a deal — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) April 13, 2017

The only real issue here was and is the Raiders and Lynch agreeing to terms. If that happens trade will come together quickly — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) April 13, 2017

Even though Lynch announced his retirement during Super Bowl 50 and sat out last season, the Seahawks still own his contract rights after placing him on their reserve/retired list when he stepped away. He cannot play for another team unless and until the Seahawks relinquish those rights. As La Canfora mentioned, that's expected to be the easier part of the process once Lynch agrees with the Raiders on a new deal.

Lynch, an Oakland native, has been rumored to be headed back to the NFL to play for his hometown team. He reportedly informed the Raiders of his intent to un-retire , and these past few weeks have apparently been spent hashing out details of that un-retirement. It was reported early Thursday morning that Lynch had begun the reinstatement process.

What level of compensation the Seahawks might receive for Lynch is unknown at this point. A star at his peak, Lynch was injured and ineffective for most of his final season and has been away from football for a year. He also turns 31 later this month, an age at which running backs generally lose their effectiveness, if they haven't already. Still, he would bring a solid power component to a running game that currently features two young backs (Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington) better suited to working in space. Behind the dominant Raider offensive line, it's not difficult to see him finding some degree of success.