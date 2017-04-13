Raiders, Marshawn Lynch must strike a deal before Seahawks will talk trade
Lynch, contingent on a reworked deal, will reportedly return to the NFL with his hometown team
Marshawn Lynch's comeback is on the verge of being real. There's just one thing that needs to happen first. Before the Seahawks and Raiders can talk trade, Lynch needs to agree with the Raiders on a reworked contract. Those discussions, per CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora, are ongoing.
Even though Lynch announced his retirement during Super Bowl 50 and sat out last season, the Seahawks still own his contract rights after placing him on their reserve/retired list when he stepped away. He cannot play for another team unless and until the Seahawks relinquish those rights. As La Canfora mentioned, that's expected to be the easier part of the process once Lynch agrees with the Raiders on a new deal.
Lynch, an Oakland native, has been rumored to be headed back to the NFL to play for his hometown team. He reportedly informed the Raiders of his intent to un-retire , and these past few weeks have apparently been spent hashing out details of that un-retirement. It was reported early Thursday morning that Lynch had begun the reinstatement process.
What level of compensation the Seahawks might receive for Lynch is unknown at this point. A star at his peak, Lynch was injured and ineffective for most of his final season and has been away from football for a year. He also turns 31 later this month, an age at which running backs generally lose their effectiveness, if they haven't already. Still, he would bring a solid power component to a running game that currently features two young backs (Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington) better suited to working in space. Behind the dominant Raider offensive line, it's not difficult to see him finding some degree of success.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Steelers owner Daniel Rooney passes away
He was the father of the Rooney Rule, among other achievements
-
NFL Draft: Going deep with Panthers
Check out the Panthers' recent draft history, key moves and top needs before making your p...
-
Belichick not thinking about retirement
Belichick will turn 65 on Sunday
-
NFL Draft: Going deep with Saints
Check out the Saints' recent draft history, key moves and top needs before making your pic...
-
NFL Draft: Going deep with Colts
Check out the Colts' recent draft history, key moves and top needs before making your pick
-
NFL Draft: Going deep with Bucs
Check out the Bucs' recent draft history, key moves and top needs before making your pick
Add a Comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre