Raiders reportedly inform NFL that Bank of America will help finance Vegas stadium

The Raiders had to plug a $650 million funding gap that developed when Sheldon Adelson withdrew

The Raiders are moving ahead with plans to move to Las Vegas, and on Monday they took a big step in that direction. The Raiders informed the NFL that they have plugged the financing gap that cropped up when billionaire hotel magnate Sheldon Adelson dropped out of the bid, by securing financing from Bank of America. 

Per Vincent Bonsignore of the Los Angeles Daily News:

This news came on the same day that Oakland mayor Libby Schaaf and her group gave a presentation to the NFL on their plans to attempt to keep the Raiders in Oakland. 

The Raiders have been planning all offseason to move to Vegas, having filed for relocation  in mid-January. The proposed $1.9 billion stadium has financing coming from the Raiders and the NFL ($500 million), along with a tax increase on Vegas hotels ($750 million), and the team had been looking for another investor to cover all of part of the $650 million that Adelson was going to put into the project. (Adelson said he was having his pocket picked in the deal.) 

The Raiders’ move still needs to be approved by NFL owners, but securing the rest of the required financing was pretty much a prerequisite to getting that approval, so Bank of America joining the bid is a big development. 

CBS Sports Writer

Jared Dubin is a New York lawyer and writer. He joined CBSSports.com in 2014 and has since spent far too much of his time watching film and working in spreadsheets. Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories