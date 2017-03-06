Raiders reportedly inform NFL that Bank of America will help finance Vegas stadium
The Raiders had to plug a $650 million funding gap that developed when Sheldon Adelson withdrew
The Raiders are moving ahead with plans to move to Las Vegas, and on Monday they took a big step in that direction. The Raiders informed the NFL that they have plugged the financing gap that cropped up when billionaire hotel magnate Sheldon Adelson dropped out of the bid, by securing financing from Bank of America.
Per Vincent Bonsignore of the Los Angeles Daily News:
This news came on the same day that Oakland mayor Libby Schaaf and her group gave a presentation to the NFL on their plans to attempt to keep the Raiders in Oakland.
The Raiders have been planning all offseason to move to Vegas, having filed for relocation in mid-January. The proposed $1.9 billion stadium has financing coming from the Raiders and the NFL ($500 million), along with a tax increase on Vegas hotels ($750 million), and the team had been looking for another investor to cover all of part of the $650 million that Adelson was going to put into the project. (Adelson said he was having his pocket picked in the deal.)
The Raiders’ move still needs to be approved by NFL owners, but securing the rest of the required financing was pretty much a prerequisite to getting that approval, so Bank of America joining the bid is a big development.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
Our Latest Stories
-
Burning NFL Draft questions on offense
How good was Deshaun Watson? How bad was DeShone Kizer? Is Leonard Fournette in trouble?
-
Burning NFL Draft questions on defense
Is Myles Garrett a lock at No. 1? Will Reuben Foster fall? Where's J.J.'s brother get pick...
-
Julio Jones undergoes foot surgery
Jones dealt with foot issues throughout the 2016 season while racking up catches and TDs
-
Davon House cut, Odrick files grievance
The Jags cut Davon House while Jared Odrick filed a grievance
-
Jerry talks about Tony Romo -- again
Jerry said earlier this offseason that he had to 'cool it' when talking about Romo, but has...
-
Report: 49ers to cut Torrey Smith
Smith underperformed for two years in San Francisco while on a big-money contract
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre