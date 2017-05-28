Raiders sell out 2017 season tickets despite looming move from Oakland to Vegas

When the NFL approved the Raiders' move from Oakland to Las Vegas, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green called for Oakland-based fans to boycott the remaining Raiders games in Oakland. That never seemed likely and based on the latest report, a boycott definitely isn't happening.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle's Matier & Ross, Raiders season tickets for the 2017 season, which will be played at the Coliseum in Oakland, are sold out.

Again, this shouldn't come as a surprise. Maybe if the Raiders were still stuck in ineptitude, a boycott could've happened. But the Raiders are no longer the joke of the league.

Instead, they're finally a playoff team. They have one of the most exciting offenses in the league revolving around quarterback Derek Carr and just signed Oakland icon Marshawn Lynch to (in his words) "run through a mother------- face." They have one of the best pass-rushers in the league in Khalil Mack. There are plenty of reasons for Raiders fans to be mad at the team for abandoning them. But there are just as many reasons for fans to put aside their anger for the time being.

Mark Davis revealed last week that he refunded and immediately re-sold roughly 1,000 season tickets.

Mark Davis says the #Raiders refunded about 1,000 season tickets, making good on his offer ... and they resold them all almost immediately. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 23, 2017

The point being, Raider Nation isn't dead yet. The team is still in high demand.

The Raiders' stadium in Las Vegas isn't expected to be ready until 2020, which means Raiders fans in Oakland might get a few more years of NFL football. With that being said, not everyone in Oakland wants to see the Raiders hang around. The Raiders' current lease in Oakland runs out after 2018 season. Plans for 2019 have yet to be determined.

So, there's still potential for this breakup to get ugly.