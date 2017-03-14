Raiders sign former first-round pick and two-time Pro Bowl kick returner
The Raiders' special teams -- and hopefully, their offense -- just got better with the addition of Patterson
Cordarrelle Patterson signed with the Raiders on Monday after four years with the Vikings, where the former first-round pick and dangerous return man never developed as a wide receiver.
Originally drafted 29th overall in 2013, Patterson drew comparisons to Demaryius Thomas coming out of Tennessee but never caught more than 52 passes in a season. The good news: That came in 2016; the bad news: Patterson averaged just 8.7 yards per reception. And while he has yet to find his footing on offense, he’s excelled on special teams. Patterson is a two-time Pro Bowler, and has five career kickoff-return touchdowns (including two 109-yarders as a rookie). But with the Vikings looking to get 2016 first-round pick Laquon Treadwell, Patterson became expendable.
That said, Patterson said over the weekend that he hoped to stay in Minnesota, even after visiting the Redskins and Bears.
“All I am hearing is stay with the Vikings!!” Patterson wrote on Snapchat Saturday. “Trust me I want to ... But we all know business is business … So what you (going to) do, Rick.”
Presumably, that would be Rick Speilman, Vikings general manager.
Patterson, who turns 26 on Friday, also said that wherever he ended up, he wants to be more involved in the offense.
“Of course, man,” Patterson told NFL.com’s Conor Orr at the Pro Bowl in late January. “Two years I spent damn near on the sideline. That’s never a good feeling for any player. No player wants to go through that,” he said. “I need to know if I’m going to play or not. If not, I’ll take my talents elsewhere.”
Now Patterson joins a loaded Raiders team that includes Derek Carr, Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree, and one of the best offensive lines in football.
