Raiders sign Jack Del Rio to new deal following first playoff berth in 14 years

After watching Jack Del Rio lead the Raiders to the playoffs for the first time in 14 years, team owner Mark Davis decided to reward his head coach with an extension.

The Raiders announced Friday that Del Rio has signed a new four-year deal that will keep him with the team through the 2020 season.

"The Raiders have torn up Jack Del Rio's original contract and rewarded him with a new four-year deal," Davis said in a statement. "We are excited to continue building on the strong foundation that has been established and this is a significant step in achieving that goal."

The new deal will replace the original four-year contract that Del Rio signed when he was hired as coach in January 2015.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was predictably excited about the news:

Congrats @coachdelrio ! Well deserved! Just the beginning! — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) February 11, 2017

Del Rio took over for Dennis Allen, who led the Raiders to a 3-13 record during his final season with the team in 2014.

Under Del Rio, the team saw dramatic and immediate improvement as Oakland finished 7-9 in 2015. Del Rio followed that up by leading the Raiders to a 12-4 record in 2016 and the team's first playoff berth since 2002. Although the Raiders' season ended on a low note with an injury to Carr and a playoff loss to the Texans, Davis clearly has high hopes for the team going forward.

With Del Rio's extension, Davis might have been trying to tie his coach together with general manager Reggie McKenzie. McKenzie signed a four-year extension in June 2016 that will keep him with the Raiders through the 2019 season.

Unlike most coaches, Del Rio has had to deal with nonstop relocation chatter, which is probably one of the reasons why Davis decided to do the extension now. With the extension out of the way, Davis can focus on getting a new stadium for his team.

As for Del Rio, he's going into his third season with the Raiders after spending three years as the Broncos' defensive coordinator. Before that, Del Rio served as the Jaguars' head coach for nine seasons (2003-11). Del Rio went 68-71 during his time in Jacksonville and led the Jaguars to the playoffs twice.