Raiders-Texans highlights: DeAndre Hopkins' crazy sideline catch leads to score

It took until January, but Brock Osweiler is finally throwing the ball to DeAndre Hopkins

For most of the season, Brock Osweiler has ignored DeAndre Hopkins, as the team's No. 1 wideout accumulated just 954 receiving yards after back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. It took until 2017, but in the Texans' playoff game against the Raiders on Saturday, the Osweiler-to-Hopkins connection finally awakened.

Late in the second quarter, Hopkins came down with this incredible 38-yard catch along the sideline.

Hopkins' perfect footwork wasn't surprising, but Osweiler's accurate deep ball was -- given he has posted a 46.9 passer rating on passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield, according to Pro Football Focus. Only Blake Bortles has posted a lower passer rating this season.

Anyway, Osweiler then found Hopkins in the end zone to extend the Texans' lead to 13 points.

In the first half, Hopkins caught five passes for 67 yards.

