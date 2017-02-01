Raiders to officially host Patriots in Mexico City in 2017 NFL season
Roger Goodell makes the announcement Wednesday at his Super Bowl media session
For a second consecutive season, the Oakland Raiders will head south of the U.S. border for a "home" game. This time, they'll be "hosting" the New England Patriots.
At his Super Bowl LI press conference Wednesday, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed that the Patriots and Raiders will play a regular-season game in Mexico City next season. Back in mid-December, ESPN's John Sutcliffe first reported the news. As NFL.com noted in its release, the exact date and time of the game will be released when the NFL schedule is announced this offseason.
"The Raiders are excited to return to Estadio Azteca and represent the National Football League once again on an international stage," said Raiders owner Mark Davis, per NFL.com. "We enjoyed tremendous support from the Raider Nation in Mexico in 2016 and look forward to experiencing that great passion again this year."
On the Nov. 21 edition of "Monday Night Football," the Raiders beat the Texans, 27-20, in Mexico City. Afterward, much of the attention was centered on the officiating blunders that screwed over the Texans and the laser pointers that were shined in Brock Osweiler's eyes.
Lasers in the face pic.twitter.com/TTXI20qYEF— The Cauldron (ICYMI) (@CauldronICYMI) November 22, 2016
Raider Nation also showed up in full force.
Yea, #RaiderNation is lit. #NFLMexicopic.twitter.com/Y02lD5dSp6— Javier Panzar (@jpanzar) November 22, 2016
"We have a tremendous fan base in Mexico," Goodell said. "Their passion for football is inspiring, and we look forward to another memorable game in Mexico City between two great teams next season."
This actually won't be the Patriots' first trip to Mexico City. Back in 1998, they traveled there for an exhibition game. This will, however, be their first regular-season game in Mexico.
"The largest crowd the Patriots have played in front of was in Mexico City in 1998," said Patriots owner Robert Kraft. "It was a great experience and I am looking forward to our return. I know that we have a lot of passionate Patriots fans in Mexico. We have had plenty of success in international games and I attribute that to our tremendous fan support in those venues. I look forward to meeting some of our fantastic fans and enjoying the food and culture there in the fall."
