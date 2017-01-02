Rams, 49ers, Jaguars reportedly reach out to interview Patriots' Josh McDaniels

The courting of Josh McDaniels is underway.

On Sunday, three teams reportedly reached out to the Patriots' offensive coordinator to express their interest in hiring him to fill their coaching vacancies. Those three teams? The Rams, Jaguars, and 49ers, according to the Monday Morning Quarterback's Albert Breer and USA Today's Tom Pelissero.

Things getting started ... Rams, Jaguars, 49ers have reached out to show interest in Patriots OC Josh McDaniels. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 2, 2017 McDaniels can interview this week because of #Patriots bye. #Jaguars, #49ers also among those reaching out, I'm told. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 2, 2017

The Rams fired Jeff Fisher on Dec. 12, the Jaguars parted ways with Gus Bradley less than a week later, and the 49ers canned Chip Kelly on Sunday.

As Pelissero noted, McDaniels can actually begin interviewing with teams this week because the Patriots earned the top seed in the AFC, which means they get a week to rest before their playoff run begins. The Boston Globe's Ben Volin pointed out that McDaniels' next chance to interview would be between the AFC Championship Game and the Super Bowl -- unless the Patriots get eliminated before that, of course.

Whether or not McDaniels, still only 40, would even be interested in those jobs remains to be seen, though. While McDaniels acknowledged in November that he'd "love" to be a head coach again after his failed stint in Denver, he also pointed out that he'd only leave Bill Belichick's crew for the right situation. And all three of those teams are seriously flawed -- the Rams don't own all of their draft picks after their trade to land Jared Goff, the 49ers need a complete overhaul, and the Jaguars -- well, they're still the Jaguars.

From the other side, those teams' reported interest in McDaniels makes complete sense. Though he failed miserably as the Broncos' head coach -- going 11-17 and trading away players like Jay Cutler and Brandon Marshall -- he's been tremendous (per usual) as the Patriots' offensive coordinator. This year, he overcame Tom Brady's four-game suspension to help the Patriots go 14-2 with the third-highest scoring offense in the NFL.