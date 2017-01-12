Rams make Redskins OC Sean McVay the youngest coach in NFL history

The Los Angeles Rams have found a new head coach.

Several reports that were confirmed by CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora stated that the Rams have named Washington offensive coordinator Sean McVay to the position.

Sean McVay will be named the Rams next head coach. Formal announcement forthcoming. Not a surprise at this point. They've been locked on him — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) January 12, 2017 McVay, who turns 31 this month, will become the youngest head coach in the NFL. Rams believe he can get Goff to produce — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) January 12, 2017

The Rams officially announced the move soon after it was reported.

Rams Announce Sean McVay as Head Coach pic.twitter.com/WH6jkwYAWQ — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 12, 2017

Rams owner Stan Kroenke released the following statement about the hire:

"This is an exciting day for the Los Angeles Rams as we welcome Sean McVay as our new head coach. The accomplishments and success that he has rendered in less than a decade in our league are remarkable. I am confident in his vision to make a team a consistent winner and to ultimately bring a Super Bowl title home to Los Angeles."

McVay spent the past three seasons as Washington's offensive coordinator under Jay Gruden after three seasons as Mike Shanahan's tight ends coach with the Redskins. He had been considered a top candidate on the market for a while. He was given a good deal of the credit for helping Kirk Cousins take a step forward in his development and shepherding the Washington offense toward the top half of the league.

As La Canfora noted, the Rams are clearly optimistic that McVay can have a similar effect on Jared Goff, who they traded up to select with the No. 1 pick in last year's draft. Former Rams coach Jeff Fisher kept Goff on the bench behind Case Keenum for most of the 2016 season, and Goff struggled badly when he finally did get on the field.

The hiring of such a young coach would appear to be a fit with the Rams organization in general. The team itself is quite young as well.

DE William Hayes (31) is the only current Rams player older than Sean McVay. — Melissa Jacobs (@thefootballgirl) January 12, 2017

According to a report from NFL Network, McVay might have some experience alongside him on the Rams' sideline.

Keep an eye on Wade Phillips as the DC for the #Rams and new coach Sean McVay. Would have a top OC (McVay) and top DC (Wade). — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 12, 2017

Wade Phillips was most recently the defensive coordinator of the Denver Broncos and is widely considered one of the best assistant coaches in the NFL. It would be a coup for McVay if he could score Phillips for his defensive staff.

Regardless of who winds up on McVay's staff, it's clear the Rams need to improve their roster. They've been lacking in talent, especially on offense and at the skill positions. McVay can help Goff find his stride, but the players on the field will ultimately be responsible for the team's success. If they want to take a major step forward, they'll have to give McVay better talent to work with than they did Jeff Fisher.