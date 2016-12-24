Rams not focusing solely on big-name candidates in their coaching search
While a Jon Gruden-type could be their ultimate hire, L.A. execs are looking far and wide
The Rams very well may need to make a splash with their coaching hire in Los Angeles, but will also reach out to less experienced and high-profile options, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.
Two younger coordinators without head coaching experience -- Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan -- are well thought of there and likely to be part of the process, sources said. And, like pretty much every team contemplating a coaching change, Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is appealing to them (McDaniels spent one year in St. Louis as a coordinator with the Rams before they moved to Los Angeles and has ties to several people still with the franchise).
With the prospects of potentially luring someone like former Super Bowl-winning coach Jon Gruden or trading for a Lombardi-winning coach like Sean Payton are very real considerations for the Rams, sources said the team intends to conduct a thorough search that will not solely focus on one particular profile. While the process ultimately may end up with the Rams landing someone like Gruden or Payton, far less experienced coordinators will be given the opportunity to interview.
It would be a surprise if the Rams do not hire someone with a keen understanding of cutting-edge offensive football and the pedigree to turn former first-overall pick Jared Goff into a franchise quarterback. Developing that position and playing an attractive brand of football are vital to getting fans and corporate sponsors to sustain a buy-in on this product. The Rams will play two more seasons at the Los Angeles Coliseum before they move into their state-of-the-art stadium currently under construction in Inglewood, Calif.
