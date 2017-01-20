Rams player says NFL should look at expanding instead of relocating teams

If 24 of the NFL's 32 owners approve the Raiders' move to Las Vegas later this year, then three teams will have gone through the relocation process in just over a year.

It also means that the NFL is ditching three fan bases that have supported their favorite teams for decades. Fans in San Diego are losing the Chargers despite cheering them on for 56 seasons. Fans in St. Louis lost the Rams, even though the city had a stadium deal on the table.

There's also the Raiders fans in Oakland, who will likely be losing their team (again) even though they're one of the most passionate fan bases in all of sports.

Basically, the only people that lose when a team relocates are the fans that get left behind. Rams punter Johnny Hekker seems to understand that, and that's why he has one questions for the NFL: Why not add more teams?

The NFL is officially a game of musical chairs. Being on a relocated team, I feel for the fans being left empty handed. Why not expand? https://t.co/NuK9kyNrP9 — Johnny Hekker (@JHekker) January 19, 2017

Hekker sent that tweet on Thursday after the Raiders officially announced that they had filed their relocation papers for Las Vegas.

Although expanding would seem to make the most sense, don't look for it to happen, and that's because most owners only seem to care about money, and expansion means less money per owner.

When Chargers owner Dean Spanos and Rams owner Stan Kroenke decided to move to Los Angeles, they saw the L.A. market as more lucrative. The same thing can be said for why Mark Davis wants to go to Vegas. Each team will be playing in a new stadium, which means more profits for the NFL as a whole.

If the NFL were to expand, that would mean sharing those profits with more owners. If there were 34 teams, the NFL's annual revenue share would be split 34 ways instead of 32.

Of course, if the NFL really did care about fans in San Diego, St. Louis or Oakland, then expansion would be on the table. That said, if the NFL ever wants to put a team in London or return to San Diego, there could be room for expansion down the line, but don't look for it to happen anytime soon.

The last time the NFL expanded was in 2002 when the Texans joined the league, which led to the creation of the NFL as we know it today: An eight-division league with four teams in each division. (Before that, it was a six division league).

Coincidentally, the only reason Houston got the expansion team in 2002 is because Los Angeles didn't want one. NFL owners conditionally awarded the team to L.A. in March 1999 as long as the city was able to get a stadium financing plan together, but that never happened, and Houston ended up getting the NFL's 32nd team.

The Rams' move to Los Angeles in 2016 actually ended a peaceful period in the NFL. Before the Rams decided to pack up and move, the last city that lost a team was the Houston, which lost the Oilers to Tennessee before the 1997 season.