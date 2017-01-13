Rams reportedly land Wade Phillips as defensive coordinator on McVay's staff
One of the NFL's best defensive coaches is headed to Los Angeles
Sean McVay may be the youngest coach in the history of the league, but his first reported move in his new capacity as head coach of the Los Angeles Rams showed the savvy of a long-time veteran. McVay and the Rams have secured the services of none other than Wade Phillips to be their defensive coordinator, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Wade Phillips has agreed to terms to become Rams defensive coordinator, per source.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 13, 2017
Phillips has long been known as one of the NFL's best assistant coaches and has spent the last two years coaching up one of the best defenses in the league in the Denver Broncos. His aggressive 3-4 system is a change from what the Rams had under former coach Jeff Fisher, but he can undoubtedly be counted on to consistently put players like Aaron Donald, Robert Quinn, and Alec Ogletree in position to succeed.
The Rams have plenty of top-level defensive talent for Phillips to work with, even after losing several contributors over the last few years. With Phillips on board, it's reasonable to expect that talent to coalesce into even more than the sum of its parts. For a team largely devoid of similar offensive talent, making sure the defense plays at a high level is a good way to start the climb back toward .500 football and better.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
Our Latest Stories
-
Chargers to hire Lynn as next head coach
Lynn began the 2016 season as Buffalo's running backs coach and now will lead L.A.'s second...
-
Prosise practices for Seahawks
Rookie running back has been out since Week 11 with broken shoulder blade
-
Ravens add Roman to offensive staff
Roman was fired by the Bills early in the 2016 season
-
Stream Texans-Patriots on CBS All Access
Sign up for All Access and you'll be able to watch NFL playoff games on CBS
-
L.A. Gear opposing Chargers patent
L.A. Gear is trying to stop the Chargers rebranding effort because it's too similar
-
Joseph: Broncos will hold open QB battle
Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch will battle for the starting spot
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre