Rams trade former No. 2 overall pick Greg Robinson, another bust from RG3 trade
Robinson will now get a chance with the Lions, who need help at left tackle with Taylor Decker out
Back in 2014, the then-St. Louis Rams made Auburn tackle Greg Robinson the No. 2 overall pick in the draft. Robinson was considered a prototypical left tackle, with great size, length and excellent athletic testing at the NFL Combine. He was also coming off a selection to the All-SEC first team.
Three years later, Robinson has reportedly been traded to the Lions in exchange for a sixth-round pick.
After three seasons' worth of inconsistent play at left guard and left tackle, Robinson had fallen behind on the depth chart, and with a new regime in place for the now-Los Angeles Rams, the team brass owed no loyalty to a failed pick of the former front office.
Robinson is the third in a string of recent No. 2 picks that have not exactly worked out as planned, for one reason or another.
He now gets a chance to start over in Detroit, where the Lions are in need of tackle depth after an injury to their starter Taylor Decker. But he's not the only former early-round draft pick the Lions are bringing into the fold. They're also adding former Bills tackle Cyrus Kouandijo.
Kouandijo was a second-round pick in 2014, but never really moved into the starting lineup for the Bills on anything resembling a regular basis. In late April, he was found by police in a field, partially clothed, having hopped an electric fence. When found, Kouandjio reportedly asked police to shoot him. The Bills released him a month later.
-
Titans could be headed to the playoffs
The Titans haven't made the playoffs since 2008, but their streak is on the verge of snapp...
-
Offensive ROY odds: QBs a surprise
Here are the full odds on who might win the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 20...
-
LOOK: McCaffrey finally joins Panthers
McCaffrey, the Panthers' top pick, was kept away from the facility because of an NFL rule
-
Forte says Jets aren't tanking in 2017
Forte was apparently annoyed by questions about whether the Jets can compete next season
-
Cousins plays golf with President Trump
Apparently, the president loves golfing with NFL quarterbacks
-
Browns' Garrett limps out of practice
It's almost like the Browns are cursed