Rams trade former No. 2 overall pick Greg Robinson, another bust from RG3 trade

Back in 2014, the then-St. Louis Rams made Auburn tackle Greg Robinson the No. 2 overall pick in the draft. Robinson was considered a prototypical left tackle, with great size, length and excellent athletic testing at the NFL Combine. He was also coming off a selection to the All-SEC first team.

Three years later, Robinson has reportedly been traded to the Lions in exchange for a sixth-round pick.

Rams traded former No. 2 overall pick Greg Robinson to Lions for a 2018 sixth-round draft pick, source tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 15, 2017

Detroit needed another OT with injury to Taylor Decker and Rams were using OT Jamin Brown ahead of Greg Robinson. Thus, a trade. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 15, 2017

After three seasons' worth of inconsistent play at left guard and left tackle, Robinson had fallen behind on the depth chart, and with a new regime in place for the now-Los Angeles Rams, the team brass owed no loyalty to a failed pick of the former front office.

Robinson is the third in a string of recent No. 2 picks that have not exactly worked out as planned, for one reason or another.

The #2 overall pick in the NFL draft by year:



2012: Robert Griffin III

2013: Luke Joeckel

2014: Greg Robinson



Not always a sure thing. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 15, 2017

He now gets a chance to start over in Detroit, where the Lions are in need of tackle depth after an injury to their starter Taylor Decker. But he's not the only former early-round draft pick the Lions are bringing into the fold. They're also adding former Bills tackle Cyrus Kouandijo.

Source: in addition to trading for Robinson, the Lions have signed former Bills second round OT Cyrus Kouandijo. https://t.co/1GLyEbSEXn — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 15, 2017

Kouandijo was a second-round pick in 2014, but never really moved into the starting lineup for the Bills on anything resembling a regular basis. In late April, he was found by police in a field, partially clothed, having hopped an electric fence. When found, Kouandjio reportedly asked police to shoot him. The Bills released him a month later.