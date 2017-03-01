Rams use franchise tag on Trumaine Johnson for second straight year

Johnson will become the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL if he doesn't sign a long-term deal

Trumaine Johnson will likely be spending at least one more year in Los Angeles. The Rams announced on Wednesday that they will use the franchise tag on Johnson for the second consecutive season. 

The Rams and Johnson will have an exclusive negotiating window from now through mid-July. If they don’t come to an agreement on a long-term deal before that point, Johnson will have to play out the season on the one-year franchise tender, which will pay him approximately $16 million and make him the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL this season. He made approximately $13.9 million while playing on the tag during the 2016 season. 

The Rams elected to keep Johnson on the tag last year over Janoris Jenkins, who left for a big-money deal with the Giants and had an excellent season. Johnson saw his interception total drop from seven in 2015 to one in 2016, but he arguably had a better overall season than he did the year before. (He allowed career-lows in catch rate and yards per attempt on throws in his direction, per Pro Football Focus.) He did not play at the level of the best corner in the league, as his new salary suggests, but the Rams have plenty of cap space and if they’re not sold on signing him to a big-money deal over the long-term, there are worse ways to spend it than on their top corner. 

CBS Sports Writer

Jared Dubin is a New York lawyer and writer. He joined CBSSports.com in 2014 and has since spent far too much of his time watching film and working in spreadsheets. Full Bio

