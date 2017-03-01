Rams use franchise tag on Trumaine Johnson for second straight year
Johnson will become the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL if he doesn't sign a long-term deal
Trumaine Johnson will likely be spending at least one more year in Los Angeles. The Rams announced on Wednesday that they will use the franchise tag on Johnson for the second consecutive season.
The Rams and Johnson will have an exclusive negotiating window from now through mid-July. If they don’t come to an agreement on a long-term deal before that point, Johnson will have to play out the season on the one-year franchise tender, which will pay him approximately $16 million and make him the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL this season. He made approximately $13.9 million while playing on the tag during the 2016 season.
The Rams elected to keep Johnson on the tag last year over Janoris Jenkins, who left for a big-money deal with the Giants and had an excellent season. Johnson saw his interception total drop from seven in 2015 to one in 2016, but he arguably had a better overall season than he did the year before. (He allowed career-lows in catch rate and yards per attempt on throws in his direction, per Pro Football Focus.) He did not play at the level of the best corner in the league, as his new salary suggests, but the Rams have plenty of cap space and if they’re not sold on signing him to a big-money deal over the long-term, there are worse ways to spend it than on their top corner.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
Our Latest Stories
-
New Broncos coach 'not sure' about Lynch
Not exactly a ringing endorsement from the new coach
-
Chris Long won't re-sign with Patriots
The pass rusher joined the Patriots for a season and won a Super Bowl
-
The Patriots' big bluff on Garoppolo
Bill Belichick is a master poker player, but nobody is believing this bluff
-
Palmer a willing mentor for young QB
Cardinals GM Steve Keim said Palmer would be willing to help bring along a young quarterba...
-
Bears GM: Cutler is one of our options
Cutler is reportedly available for trade and is still likely to be released in the near fu...
-
Steelers, Harrison strike two-year deal
It's reportedly worth $3.5 million
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre