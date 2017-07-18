Rapper posts ransom video demanding $20K, then returns Lucky Whitehead's dog

Lucky Whitehead posted a video to Snapchat early Tuesday morning in which he said his missing dog, which had been being held for ransom, has been returned. "Look who made it home safely!!!" Whitehead posted, along with a video of his dog. "THANKS EVERYONE."

Whitehead's dog, Blitz, was being held for ransom by Ft. Worth rapper Boogotti Kasino. We know this because the rapper posted videos of himself and several acquaintances with the dog (WARNING: graphic language). In one of the videos, the rapper demanded $20,000 for the return of Blitz, and also called out several Cowboys-connected figures such as Dez Bryant and Jerry Jones. In another video, the rapper claimed that he did not steal the dog, but that it was given to him by Whitehead's ex-girlfriend, and that he originally paid for the dog himself.

Whitehead confirmed to Dallas-area reporter Mike Fisher that the dog in the videos was, in fact, Blitz. He also claimed that he had never seen or heard of the rapper that was holding Blitz for ransom.

#Cowboys Lucky Whitehead tells me, 'It's him. Thats my dog. That white spot on his nose ...' https://t.co/CyPBiKJu0Q — mike fisher ✭ (@fishsports) July 18, 2017

.@ninjafast22 tells me, 'I've never seen this man & never heard of this man.' https://t.co/myInfsN1Mf — mike fisher ✭ (@fishsports) July 18, 2017

Whitehead said Monday that he had gotten numerous messages to his phone "demanding ransom money" for the dog. Some more detail, according to ESPN:

He said the man calling from the unknown phone number asked: "How much is the dog mean to you?" and said if he wanted his dog returned, "you got to cut a check." Whitehead said at first he wasn't sure if the situation was a "sick joke." He said he refused to write a check for $10,000, but he agreed to pay an undisclosed amount of cash for the dog after first making sure the dog was OK. Whitehead said he contacted detectives, but was told the calls and texts couldn't be traced because they came from a "burner phone."

Early Tuesday morning, Boogotii Kasino posted a video to Twitter of what appears to be one of his acquaintances from the previous video returning the dog to Whitehead. He also posted a message saying the dog was home safe with its owner, which Whitehead also says is now the case.

This is obviously a pretty wild story (and one that could develop further if Whitehead decides to press charges), but the good news is that Blitz is safe and has been returned.