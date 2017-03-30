Rashad Jennings says he’s dancing for his father on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Rashad Jennings is the latest NFL player to take part in “Dancing With The Stars.” He’s not necessarily the favorite to win in Season 24 (Odds Shark had him at 14-to-1 prior to the start of the season, the eighth-best odds among 12 contestants), but he does have a pretty good story on his side.

Jennings told “Entertainment Tonight” that he is dedicating one of his songs to his father, who not only inspired him as a child to live a cleaner lifestyle, but also lost both of his legs to diabetes and cannot dance himself.

“I should have never, ever, ever, ever made it to the NFL,” he insists. “So, to be in a position where I’m dancing with Dancing With the Stars on ABC, this is just -- I’m still shocked.” “I want to dedicate a song to my father,” he adds. “Both of his legs had to be amputated, so for me to be able to dance for him, it’s just like when I think about playing football. My father doesn’t have legs, so I get to run, for him. Obviously he can’t dance, so to be able to dance for him I think would be every emotional for me.”

Jennings also told ET the story of how, as an asthmatic child, he nearly died at 13 years old. His father used to smoke and drink, and Jennings asked him to stop doing that. His father’s response inspired Jennings to live a life free of smoking and drinking himself, which he has done to this day, and which he credits for helping him get to where he is now.

“When I was an asthmatic kid, I actually was on my death bed. I was hospitalized when I was 13. I could barely blow through a peak flow [meter]. I mean, forget trying to play a sport, I was fighting for my life.” “After a week in the hospital, I finally got out and the doctors made strict rules about me eating, not being able to have a dog, not being able to run, not able to be around cigarettes. My dad used to smoke a lot and drink all the time. We started doing everything right, but at one point, he started smoking cigarettes again back in the house. I would smell it and start getting sick. I remember going up to my dad and saying, ‘Dad, can you stop smoking and drinking and be there for me?’” “One day he was sitting in his chair in his room. He took a puff of his cigarette, took a sip of his drink and he looked at me and said, ‘Rashad, what do you want to do when you get older?’ Again, this is me, overweight and with asthma. I looked at him and said, ‘I wanna play running back in the NFL.’”

Jennings was released by the New York Giants earlier this offseason and is still looking for a new team.