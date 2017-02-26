Ravens' 2013 first-round pick Matt Elam hit with multiple drug charges in Miami

Ravens safety Matt Elam was hit with three drug charges after being pulled over in Miami early Sunday morning.

Police records in South Florida show that Elam was booked into jail at 3:45 a.m. after being pulled over for reckless driving. During the stop, police searched Elam and found several grams of marijuana.

Following the stop, the Ravens safety was then arrested and hit with three additional charges, including one charge of possessing more than 20 grams of cannabis, one charge of possession with intent to sell or deliver, and one charge possessing of a controlled substance.

Ravens safety Matt Elam was arrested in South Florida on Sunday morning. Miami-Dade Police

According to Pro Football Talk, police found a total of 126 grams of marijauna in Elam’s vehicle, along with three grams of oxycodone. The 126 grams would be roughly equal to a quarter-pound of marjiuana.

The Ravens didn’t have much to say about the arrest when asked about it on Sunday.

“We have just been made aware of this and are looking into the situation,” the team said in a statement to USA Today.

In the end, the Ravens probably won’t have much to say at all about it because Elam isn’t really their player. The former first-round pick, who was selected by Baltimore with the 32nd overall in 2013, is set to be be a free agent on March 9.

Since Elam will be out of Baltimore in less than two weeks, the Ravens won’t have to deal with the fallout from the arrest.

The first-round pick has basically been a bust in Baltimore. In four seasons with the Ravens, he only started in a total of 26 games. Elam missed the entire 2015 season after tearing his biceps, and then missed the first seven games of 2016 after injuring his knee.