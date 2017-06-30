Ravens' Darren Waller to miss at least a year for violating substance abuse policy
It's Waller's second violation. He missed four games in 2016 due to a suspension for the same violation
Ravens tight end Darren Waller will miss all of the 2017 season (and potentially more time), due to violating the NFL's substance abuse policy for the second time. This marks Waller's second violation in as many years, as he missed four games in 2016 as well. It's another blow to a tight end group that already released Dennis Pitta to a dislocated hip earlier in the offseason.
Waller may become too much of a liability for the Ravens to keep on, with only 12 catches in his two years with the Ravens, particularly at a position with the depth that tight end has for them. With Crockett Gilmore and Maxx Williams waiting in the wings, plus Benjamin Watson coming back from an injury, the Ravens may lack star-power but do have talent. The group that Crockett Gilmore (infamously) said was better than Patriots' corps isn't faring particularly well.
Waller has been praised for his size, but his inability to stay on the field is a massive issue, particularly for a player on a rookie contract. The details of the suspension have not been released, but Waller has been candid about marijuana use in the past. "There were other personal issues, and [marijuana] was the one thing I always turned to," Waller said back in October. "It was just about finding more positive outlets for me to do, like talking to people about it and things like that. I'm definitely at a better place with that now."
Waller also said in that same interview that it wasn't a selfishness issue, and he knows that the team is bigger than him. He also mentioned football as one of his positive outlets, and said his mindset was different when he left. Perhaps he'll get one more chance with Baltimore, as he'll still have one more year with them on his rookie deal if he is reinstated for 2018. If he does come back, for his sake, he'll have to hope that his mind is in the right place if he wants to keep playing in the NFL.
