Ravens have had discussions with Colin Kaepernick, also considering RG3
The Ravens president says the team is weighing the decision to sign Kaepernick
The latest sign that the Ravens are seriously interested in signing Colin Kaepernick? Ravens president Dick Cass told the Baltimore Sun's Jeff Zrebiec on Sunday that the team has had direct discussions with Kaepernick, that the quarterback wants to play, and that the Ravens are weighing the decision.
Last week Ravens coach John Harbaugh told reporters that he "wouldn't rule out" signing Kaepernick, only to see the team ink arena league quarterback David Olson hours later. Then, according to NFL.com's Mike Silver, Ravens fans made it clear to the team that they didn't want Kaepernick signed, which echoed what Giants co-owner John Mara said of complaints from fans he heard earlier this offseason about the embattled quarterback.
On Saturday, Silver reported that Kaepernick would absolutely love to play for the Ravens, a prospect Harbaugh said remained a possibility at some point in the future. By Sunday, Cass weighed in with the news that the Ravens have been in talks with Kaepernick and are weighing the decision.
Meanwhile, Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti said he had been asked by a fan about Kaepernick hurting the organization's brand. And he told Zrebiec that he has reached out to former players, including Ray Lewis, for their thoughts.
"We're sensitive to [what signing Kaepernick might mean]," Bisciotti said. "We're monitoring it, and we're trying to figure out what's the right tact. So pray for us."
Bisciotti said that he didn't like Kaepernick taking a knee during the national anthem last season. He also isn't convinced that adding Kaepernick to the roster makes the Ravens a better team. Which probably explains this:
This might be worse news for Ryan Mallett than Kaepernick. Mallett had a five-interception meltdown during Friday's practice, which has to be a concern for a Ravens offense that is currently without Joe Flacco while he nurses a back injury.
-
Giants' Jenkins starts scuffle in camp
The Giants CB was seen throwing haymakers Sunday at Eric Pinkins during wind sprints
-
Matt Ryan: No critique of Kyle Shanahan
The Falcons QB makes it clear that Shanahan was a big part of the team's success in 2016
-
Malik McDowell could miss season
McDowell, drafted 35th overall, reportedly suffered a concussion and facial injuries
-
Report: Xavier Rhodes signs extension
The Vikings had a top-10 pass defense last season, and Rhodes was a big part of that
-
Bortles throws 5 picks in practice
Since 2014, Bortles leads the NFL in turnovers, including 11 pick-sixes
-
Mike Williams to miss training camp
Chargers drafted Williams seventh overall to bolster their downfield passing game
Add a Comment