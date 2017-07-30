Ravens have had discussions with Colin Kaepernick, also considering RG3

The latest sign that the Ravens are seriously interested in signing Colin Kaepernick? Ravens president Dick Cass told the Baltimore Sun's Jeff Zrebiec on Sunday that the team has had direct discussions with Kaepernick, that the quarterback wants to play, and that the Ravens are weighing the decision.

Last week Ravens coach John Harbaugh told reporters that he "wouldn't rule out" signing Kaepernick, only to see the team ink arena league quarterback David Olson hours later. Then, according to NFL.com's Mike Silver, Ravens fans made it clear to the team that they didn't want Kaepernick signed, which echoed what Giants co-owner John Mara said of complaints from fans he heard earlier this offseason about the embattled quarterback.

On Saturday, Silver reported that Kaepernick would absolutely love to play for the Ravens, a prospect Harbaugh said remained a possibility at some point in the future. By Sunday, Cass weighed in with the news that the Ravens have been in talks with Kaepernick and are weighing the decision.

Meanwhile, Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti said he had been asked by a fan about Kaepernick hurting the organization's brand. And he told Zrebiec that he has reached out to former players, including Ray Lewis, for their thoughts.

"We're sensitive to [what signing Kaepernick might mean]," Bisciotti said. "We're monitoring it, and we're trying to figure out what's the right tact. So pray for us."

Bisciotti says he spoke to Ray Lewis about it this morning. Sad Kap has made assurances that there will be no protests during anthem — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiecsun) July 30, 2017

Bisciotti said that he didn't like Kaepernick taking a knee during the national anthem last season. He also isn't convinced that adding Kaepernick to the roster makes the Ravens a better team. Which probably explains this:

Bisciotti also said team is discussing bringing in RGIII for workout. Still monitoring Flacco's back injury, Malletts play. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiecsun) July 30, 2017

This might be worse news for Ryan Mallett than Kaepernick. Mallett had a five-interception meltdown during Friday's practice, which has to be a concern for a Ravens offense that is currently without Joe Flacco while he nurses a back injury.