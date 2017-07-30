Ravens have had discussions with Colin Kaepernick, also considering RG3

The Ravens president says the team is weighing the decision to sign Kaepernick

The latest sign that the Ravens are seriously interested in signing Colin KaepernickRavens president Dick Cass told the Baltimore Sun's Jeff Zrebiec on Sunday that the team has had direct discussions with Kaepernick, that the quarterback wants to play, and that the Ravens are weighing the decision. 

Last week Ravens coach John Harbaugh told reporters that he "wouldn't rule out" signing Kaepernick, only to see the team ink arena league quarterback David Olson hours later. Then, according to NFL.com's Mike Silver, Ravens fans made it clear to the team that they didn't want Kaepernick signed, which echoed what Giants co-owner John Mara said of complaints from fans he heard earlier this offseason about the embattled quarterback.

On Saturday, Silver reported that Kaepernick would absolutely love to play for the Ravens, a prospect Harbaugh said remained a possibility at some point in the future. By Sunday, Cass weighed in with the news that the Ravens have been in talks with Kaepernick and are weighing the decision.

Meanwhile, Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti said he had been asked by a fan about Kaepernick hurting the organization's brand. And he told Zrebiec that he has reached out to former players, including Ray Lewis, for their thoughts.  

"We're sensitive to [what signing Kaepernick might mean]," Bisciotti said. "We're monitoring it, and we're trying to figure out what's the right tact. So pray for us."

Bisciotti said that he didn't like Kaepernick taking a knee during the national anthem last season. He also isn't convinced that adding Kaepernick to the roster makes the Ravens a better team. Which probably explains this:

This might be worse news for Ryan Mallett than Kaepernick. Mallett had a five-interception meltdown during Friday's practice, which has to be a concern for a Ravens offense that is currently without Joe Flacco while he nurses a back injury.

