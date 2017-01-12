Ravens hire former Bills OC Greg Roman as senior offensive assistant

The Ravens have been searching for a way to invigorate their ailing offense for a while now. They've cycled through five offensive coordinators since John Harbaugh took over as their coach (Cam Cameron, Jim Caldwell, Gary Kubiak, Marc Trestman, and now Marty Mornhinweg) and none has been able to consistently keep them near the top of the league.

With a new hire to assist Mornhinweg, the Ravens hope they've found the solution. The team announced on Thursday that it hired former 49ers and Bills offensive coordinator Greg Roman as a senior offensive assistant and tight ends coach.

We have officially hired Greg Roman to be a senior offensive assistant and tight ends coach: https://t.co/5yCfCJLD6Xpic.twitter.com/UQFcVeNFKM — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 12, 2017

"I've known Greg a long time, and he's a hard worker and very creative," Harbaugh said. "Our football team just got better."

Mornhinweg echoed that view.

"Getting a veteran coach like Greg Roman to join our staff is a coup for the Ravens," the offensive coordinator said.

Roman has been known for using a lot of motion and power running in his offenses, which Alex Smith, Colin Kaepernick and Tyrod Taylor employed with varying degrees of success during his years in San Francisco and Buffalo.

The style would appear to be a good fit for running back Kenneth Dixon, who got most of the work in the backfield toward the end of the 2016 season. The way Joe Flacco would work within the offense is less clear, but things can always be modified to fit more of a pocket passer as opposed to the more athletic perimeter types that Roman is used to working with.