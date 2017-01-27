Ravens legend Ray Lewis says he's thinking about becoming a coach

Ray Lewis stepped away from football in 2013 after spending 17 seasons as the Ravens' star linebacker. He sounds like might be ready to return, in some capacity.

In Orlando for the Pro Bowl on Friday, Lewis revealed that he's thinking about becoming a coach.

"I've been asked that a lot," Lewis said, per the Ravens website. "A few years out, a few years removed for me -- I'm thinking about it a little bit.

Lewis, one of the game's greatest linebackers who also pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice in connection with two deaths in January 2000, won two Super Bowls and Defensive Player of the Year awards. He was voted first-team All-Pro seven times and went to 13 Pro Bowls. Clearly, he's a future Hall of Famer and could likely land an assistant coaching job somewhere around the league.

He wouldn't be the first ex-Raven to go into coaching. Ed Reed, who will be there in the Hall of Fame with Lewis, spent the 2016 season as the Bills' defensive backs coach.

"I don't know if I'll go directly into it, but it's something I'm definitely looking into," Lewis said.

Since retiring, Lewis has appeared on air with ESPN and Fox Sports 1. Recently, he ripped Odell Beckham Jr. and the Giants receivers for that infamous trip to Miami before their playoff loss to the Packers.

"Let me address this Miami issue, because this is what I think honestly," Lewis said during an appearance on "Undisputed," via FoxSports.com. "I like Trey Songz, Justin Bieber, y'all do y'all thing. Real friends tell you 'Don't come to Miami, not if you're playing Aaron Rodgers. We'll see you in four weeks.' "Real friends will tell you straight up. 'Bro, you cannot come do what we're doing right now.' ".... I remember when I was younger, when the things that I wanted to do... [Shannon Sharpe] and Rod Woodson made a decision because they knew I was young and said 'OK, you want to get out sometimes? We'll go with you.' We took rides together. But then there were certain times that he would look at me and say, 'We ain't doing that. There are certain things we ain't doing.'" Lewis continued: "And when I think about what I would tell Odell is, I don't know if Odell really understands [that] sooner or later your talent won't get you into stadiums. Sooner or later you've got to be on this side of the road. And this side of the road? Opportunities come from what you did while you were playing. So the brand is what kids like Odell Beckham are throwing away."

Naturally, the Giants seem like the best spot for Lewis to begin his coaching career -- not for him or Beckham, but for our entertainment.