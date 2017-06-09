Ravens reportedly have had trade talks with Jets for wideout Eric Decker

The Jets are in full rebuild mode and part of the starting-over process includes dumping high-priced, underperforming veterans. Earlier this week, it was reported that the team would add Eric Decker to that list, but only if they couldn't trade him first.

And that brings us to the Ravens, an outfit that has struggled to find quality wide receiver depth for pretty much the entire Joe Flacco era. Which explains why they might be interested in dealing for Decker, according to TheMMQB.com's Albert Breer.

Per sources, Jets have had trade talks with the Ravens and others on Eric Decker. Decker remains on the Jets roster, per the league wire. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) June 8, 2017

Decker, originally a 2010 third-round pick of the Broncos, signed a five-year, $36 million deal with the Jets in March 2014. He appeared in 30 games in his first two seasons in New York, hauling in 154 catches for 1,989 yards and 17 touchdowns. But an injury-plagued 2016 season limited him to three games and nine catches. With a base salary of $7.25 million in 2017 and $7.5 million in 2018, trading or releasing Decker became an easy decision for the Jets.

The Ravens, meanwhile, haven't had two 1,000-yard receivers during the Flacco era, which began in 2008. When healthy, Decker is capable No. 2 receiver. (And then some; don't forget, Decker was the Broncos' No. 1 option in 2011 when he caught eight touchdown passes from Tim Tebow.) He'd be a welcome addition in Baltimore, where the depth chart currently includes Mike Wallace, Breshad Perriman and a lot of questions.

But Wallace, who burst onto the scene with the Steelers in 2009 because of his ability to outrun any defense a coach could dream up, thinks 2017 will be the year Perriman, the team's 2015 first-round pick, could put it all together.

"He's going to surprise a lot of people," Wallace said last month. "He's going to be one of the top receivers in the league this year. ... You can tell it's night and day with the confidence level. I know exactly how he's going to play. I'm the most confident person in him in the whole world."

Points for optimism but either way, the Ravens still have needs at wide receiver; Steve Smith retired, the team didn't sign or draft a wide receiver to replace him, and the depth chart currently includes Chris Moore and Chris Matthews. The former had seven catches for 46 yards and the latter didn't see the field at all last season. Decker makes sense, especially after Jeremy Maclin, recently released by the Chiefs, left Baltimore without a contract.