Ravens reportedly tried to trade entire draft class to get Matt Ryan in 2008

In 2007, the Ravens went 5-11 and that, coupled with the lack of development from 2003 first-round pick Kyle Boller, had a lot to do with the team's decision to fire Brian Billick. In Atlanta, first-year coach Bobby Petrino quit after 13 games and the Falcons limped to a 4-12 record. Joey Harrington, Chris Redman and Byron Leftwich all started games that season.

Both teams headed into the 2008 NFL Draft desperately in search of a franchise quarterback. The Falcons had the No. 3 pick while the Ravens were No. 8. It was no great secret that Atlanta had designs on Matt Ryan, who had starred at Boston College, but Baltimore wasn't going to let him go without a fight.

According to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, the Ravens talked with the Rams, who had the second-overall pick, about swapping places so they could leapfrog the Falcons in the race to Ryan. So what was on the table?

Rapoport says the Ravens offered their entire draft class to the Rams, adding that "The trade nearly happened, but the Rams asked for more -- they also wanted Baltimore's second-round pick from 2009 to clinch the deal."

That was the deal-breaker, apparently, and instead the Ravens traded down to the No. 26 pick (with the Jaguars) and then back up to No. 18 (with the Texans) where they selected Joe Flacco.

As BaltimoreBeatdown.com points out, the Ravens ended up with a strong class:

Rd. 1 Pick 18: QB Joe Flacco

Rd. 2 Pick 55: RB Ray Rice

Rd. 3 Pick 71: LB Tavares Gooden

Rd. 3 Pick 86: S Tom Zbikowski

Rd. 4 Pick 106: WR Marcus Smith

And that 2009 second-rounder turned into another good player, pass rusher Paul Kruger.

Plus, it's not like Flacco has been a stiff; he caught fire in the playoffs following the 2012 season and had everything to do with the Ravens' win over the 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII (Flacco was named Super Bowl MVP).

Ryan has been more efficient over the course of his regular-season career, according to Football Outsiders' metrics. Here's how the two quarterbacks ranked in value per play in each of their first nine seasons:

Year Ryan Flacco 2008 4th 22nd 2009 15th 7th 2010 7th 15th 2011 7th 18th 2012 8th 17th 2013 9th 35th 2014 9th 8th 2015 18th 26th 2016 1st 29th

Ryan's numbers are also better in the postseason -- in seven games he's completed 68 percent of his passes with 16 touchdowns and seven interceptions, and a QB rating of 98.8. But the Falcons are 3-4 in those games. Flacco, meanwhile, sports a 10-5 record in the postseason -- including the aforementioned Lombardi Trophy -- where he's thrown 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, but completed just 57 percent of his throws with a QB rating of 88.6.

The takeaway: Quarterback wins are overrated. But you already knew that. The bigger story is that the Ravens have been successful for much of Flacco's nine-year career because they were able to surround him with really good players. Ryan might be the better quarterback but there's no guarantee he would have had Flacco's success in Baltimore without inferior talent around him.