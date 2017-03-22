Ravens safety Tony Jefferson used 'Madden' to help choose his new team

When an NFL player enters free agency, there are plenty of factors that can contribute to how he chooses his next team. There’s the money, of course. There’s scheme fit, the chance to win a Super Bowl, location, the coaching staff, other players on the team, and more.

New Baltimore Ravens safety Tony Jefferson, formerly of the Arizona Cardinals, used all those criteria, but he also apparently used another: what he looked like in the team’s jerseys. How’d he figure that out? By using “Madden NFL ‘17” video game, of course. Jefferson signed a four-year deal worth a reported $36 million.

Per NFL.com:

I am a guy of swagger, so I gotta check the swag at all points before I make a decision. I put myself in different uniforms on ‘Madden’ to see what will look better. Ravens did look good, though.



Black on blacks, no question. Those [uniforms] are their best combination.

Jefferson looked pretty good in Cardinal red, but apparently he likes the Ravens’ black jerseys better. The Cardinals, for what it’s worth, also have black jerseys, but they typically wear them with their standard white pants.

Jefferson signed a four-year deal with the Ravens.

It’s tough to believe that if Arizona simply wore black on black, Jefferson would still be with the team, but who knows. There are certainly stranger things that have been used to justify decisions in the NFL.