Ravens trade starting defensive tackle to Eagles to move up 25 spots in NFL Draft

Tony Romo’s retirement wasn’t the only thing that happened in the NFL on Tuesday. We also got a trade.

The Baltimore Ravens sent starting defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan and the 99th overall pick in the NFL Draft to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for the 74th overall pick in the draft. Basically, the Ravens dumped Jernigan to move up 25 spots in the third round.

This is a trade that actually would’ve been illegal before 2017, because the 99th overall pick in the draft is a compensatory pick that was awarded to the team in February.

The 2017 draft marks the first year that teams are allowed to trade their compensatory picks, which are handed out by the NFL roughly two months before the draft each year.

In Jernigan, the Eagles will get a 24-year-old defensive tackle who started 15 games for the Ravens last season. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman seemed pretty pumped about the move, especially because it will help Philly replace Bennie Logan, who signed with the Chiefs in March.

“We are excited to add Timmy Jernigan to our defensive front,” Roseman said in a statement. “It was hard to move down in the third round but we believe in building along the lines and he is a good fit for our scheme. At 24 years old, his best football is still ahead of him.

Overall, Jernigan tallied 13 sacks in three seasons with Baltimore after the team made him a second-round pick in the 2014 draft.

For the Eagles, landing the 99th overall pick was a big part of the trade, because Roseman didn’t want to lose out on making a selection in the third round.

“We still have at least one pick in every round and eight total picks in the draft that will take place in Philadelphia in front of our fans in a few weeks,” Roseman said.

As for Baltimore, they were able to dump Jernigan because they currently have a surplus of talent on the defensive line. Not only did they re-sign nose tackle Brandon Williams to a five-year, $54 million deal in March, but they also have a young defensive corps in guys like Bronson Kaufusi, Carl Davis, Willie Henry and Michael Pierce, who are all 25 or under.

“Timmy has been a terrific player for us for three seasons,” Ravens GM Ozzie Newsome said in a statement. “This will allow our young group of defensive linemen an opportunity to compete and play.”

With the trade, the Ravens are now in a position to partly control the early portion of the draft, as they have four of the first 78 picks (16, 47, 74 and 78). The draft will kick off from Philadelphia on April 27.