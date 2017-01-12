Ray Lewis has some legacy advice for embattled Odell Beckham Jr.

Ray Lewis, likely a first-ballot Hall of Famer who also pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice in connection with the stabbing deaths of two men in January 2000, has some thoughts on Odell Beckham Jr., who spent Sunday, Jan. 1, and Monday, Jan. 2, partying with Justin Bieber in Miami, and seven days later, played perhaps his worst professional game in the Giants' playoff loss to the Packers.

Exacerbating matters: In the immediate aftermath of the Packers game, Beckham reportedly went off on a Lambeau Field groundskeeper after he reportedly punched a hole in a wall.

On Wednesday, Lewis explained how his Ravens' teammates never would have let him get away with that behavior.

"Let me address this Miami issue, because this is what I think honestly," Lewis said during an appearance on "Undisputed," via FoxSports.com. "I like Trey Songz, Justin Bieber, y'all do y'all thing. Real friends tell you 'Don't come to Miami, not if you're playing Aaron Rodgers. We'll see you in four weeks.'

"Real friends will tell you straight up. 'Bro, you cannot come do what we're doing right now.'

".... I remember when I was younger, when the things that I wanted to do... [Shannon Sharpe] and Rod Woodson made a decision because they knew I was young and said 'OK, you want to get out sometimes? We'll go with you.' We took rides together. But then there were certain times that he would look at me and say, 'We ain't doing that. There are certain things we ain't doing.'"

Lewis continued: "And when I think about what I would tell Odell is, I don't know if Odell really understands [that] sooner or later your talent won't get you into stadiums. Sooner or later you've got to be on this side of the road. And this side of the road? Opportunities come from what you did while you were playing. So the brand is what kids like Odell Beckham are throwing away."

This is basically a variation of the message Beckham has received from just about everyone in the Giants' organization, from the general manager, to the veteran wide receiver to the punter (!).

Whether that message takes is another matter. But let's remember one thing: Beckham is immature. That's it. He's not getting arrested for beating women or driving drunk or brandishing a weapon. He's a 24-year-old who is acting like, well, a 24-year-old. He also happens to be one of the NFL's most dynamic players. We're not having this conversation if Beckham was on the practice squad, or if the Giants had beaten the Packers. But he isn't and they didn't so, for better or worse (it's definitely worse), here we are.