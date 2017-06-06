Recently-released Jeremy Maclin reportedly set to visit two AFC teams
Maclin was surprisingly released by the Chiefs last week
It may not take all that long for Jeremy Maclin to find a new home. Just days after being cast aside by the Kansas City Chiefs two years into a five-year, $55 million contract, Maclin has visits set up with the Buffalo Bills (Tuesday) and Baltimore Ravens (Wednesday).
Maclin's former teammate with the Philadelphia Eagles, Bills running back LeSean McCoy, has been recruiting him to play in Buffalo. "That would be cool to have another weapon on the offense," McCoy said, noting that he was the first person to contact Maclin after news of the receiver's release broke. "But you never know. A lot of things would have to work out for that to happen. You know how the business goes."
The Bills seemingly have another built-in advantage in the race for Maclin because their quarterbacks coach, David Culley, served for the last four years as the Chiefs' assistant head coach and wide receivers coach.
Buffalo has just over $12.3 million in cap room for 2017, according to Spotrac, plenty of space to fit Maclin on the books. The Ravens, with just over $3.6 million in cap space, have significantly less room on their books for this season, but could easily structure a deal to pay Maclin a large signing bonus with a low first-year base salary in order to make the fit work. Baltimore just lost tight end Dennis Pitta to yet another injury, so it makes sense that they'd be looking for another pass-catcher, even at a different position.
